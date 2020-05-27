Celebrity Gossip: Chris Evans, Howie Mandel, Chrissy Teigen and More!

PRPhotos.com

CHRIS EVANS ALMOST OPTED OUT OF CAPTAIN AMERICA: Chris Evans, 38, almost didn’t star in Captain America, he told the Hollywood Reporter’s Award’s Chatter podcast. He blamed it on the incredible anxiety that accompanies the major starring role. He said he started having “mini panic attacks on set.” Friends, including Avengers co-star Robert Downey Jr. advised him to not make a decision based on fear. “To be honest,” he said, “all the things that I was fearing never really came to fruition.” Ultimately, accepting the role was the “best decision” he ever made, he said.

HOW HOWIE MANDEL IS COPING: Notorious germaphobe Howie Mandel is doing his best to stay sane during the coronavirus pandemic. He tells Page Six: “I’m on medication. I’m moving my therapist into a whole new tax bracket on the phone. Some people call it a pandemic, I call it ‘told ya!’” He continued: “I felt responsible in the beginning for the shortage of PPE because I’d been hoarding gloves and masks and hazmat suits for the last 50 years but I’ve given them all away. I can’t wait for this to be over.”

CHRISSY TEIGEN’S CRAVINGS COLLECTION SELLS OUT: After a drama-filled few weeks, Chrissy Teigen’s latest collection of Cravings dishes sold out online. The model-turned-cookbook author said on Instagram Stories: “The prettiest plate set in all of the land. I finally got the full set, I had samples for so long. Now they’re here in my home and they’re so beautiful.” This victory happens after she and cookbook author Alison Roman exchanged remarks on Twitter, following an interview in which Roman said her career arc “horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do.” Fans turned against Roman, though the pair made up on Twitter following the controversy. Roman, meanwhile, was let go from the New York Times following their fight, and told followers on social media that she would be producing a newsletter for those who wanted to keep up with her recipes. “For the foreseeable future, you can find me in that newsletter I started 3 years ago and never sent out lol. There will be recipes, reader emails, recommendations, and discussions about things that I hope you will like or find helpful,” she announced, adding, “In lieu of the comments section or DMs, I encourage you to submit questions/comments/concerns to [email protected], the idea being to share some of them in the newsletter (I am learning ‘the comments section’ is not the best place for public discourse).”

GOLDIE DAWN WATCHES OVERBOARD WITH KURT RUSSELL IN BED: Goldie Hawn says she and Kurt Russell shared a special romantic night in bed, watching the 1987 rom-com Overboard, in which they starred. She tells Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live: "It was so fabulous… how we started looking at what we did together. It was great!"

QUEEN’S STAFF ON ROTATION: The Queen is trying to stay safe during the pandemic by having her staff work in shifts of three weeks on, two weeks at home and then a third in quarantine before being rotated back in. In sum, she has 24 staffers split into two groups of 12 working this schedule. They are tested and having their temperatures taken before returning to work. “No chances can be taken with the Queen and the Duke’s health, so it’s totally understandable," a source tells The Sun. "But the fact this move has been taken indicates there will be no change soon. The Queen will clearly be in lockdown for many months. It’s hard to see when it will be deemed safe for her to venture out again. It’s highly unlikely she will be able to knight Captain Tom Moore, for example, in person.”