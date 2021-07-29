Celebrity Gossip: Chris Hemsworth, Alicia Witt, Chris Harrison + More!

Getty Images

CHRIS HEMSWOTH WORKS OUT WITH DAUGHTER: Chris Hemsworth revealed “the ultimate family workout” on Instagram Tuesday (July 27th), claiming “all you need is a child, a skateboard, a horse and a Can Do attitude." The attached video shows the Thor star holding his daughter India’s hand and pulling her around a track on her skateboard. In a second clip, his wife holds the reigns of a pony while their daughter enjoys the ride.

CHRIS HARRISON IS THRIVING POST-BACHELOR: Chris Harrison is feeling good about life after The Bachelor. The television personality told TMZ that he is “doing great” and he wishes everyone “the best.” In particular, he mentioned that he’s thrilled to have his Monday nights back because it allowed him to celebrate his 50th birthday with family and friends.

ALICIA WITT RECALLS BEING TOLD TO LOSE WEIGHT: Alicia Witt recently told Page Six that she “can’t even count” the number of times she was told to lose weight. The Law & Order: Criminal Intent star said it started when she was “a young teenager” and that in the 90s, “it was considered no big deal to say to a woman, ‘You should lose 15 pounds, you should lose 20 pounds.’” Now, she says she doesn’t even own a scale and only finds out how much she weights at her annual physical.

RON POPEIL DEAD AT 86: Ron Popeil, the “set it and forget it” infomercial star, died Wednesday (July 28th) at the age of 86. His family told TMZ that he had a medical emergency on Tuesday (July 27th) and died the following morning surrounded by family at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical center. the New York City-native founded the Ronco company in 1964, and is credited with coining the infomercial phrase, “But wait, there’s more!”