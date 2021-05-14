Celebrity Gossip: Chrissy Teigen, Kat Dennings, Katie Holmes + More!!

PRPhotos.com

CHRISSY TEIGEN AND TARGET PART WAYS: Chrissy Teigen’s cookware line is no longer available at Target. The move appeared to come just after Teigen apologized for bullying Courtney Stodden online, but sources tell TMZ that the split with Target was a “mutual and amicable decision reached way back in December.” The famous personality will be selling her products through e-commerce and through several other retailers.

CARRIE ANN INABA IS SINGLE AGAIN: Carrie Ann Inaba and boyfriend Fabien Viteri have split. The Dancing With the Stars judge wrote in an Instagram Story, “I am single. Again. Grateful for what was. Confused. Uncertain of the future. Sad. Hopeful.” The TV host first revealed she was dating Viteri back in September 2020.

JAMES CORDEN DISCUSSES WEIGHT LOSS: According to James Corden, the trick to losing weight is changing your mindset. The late-night talk show host was discussing his 23-pound weight loss with the Zoe Ball Breakfast show and said, “This is my tip—and I'm not, for one minute, saying that I've cracked this—but I've done every single diet in the world. I've done them all and what I've realized is the notion of going on a diet is wrong. You're not going on a diet—you're gonna change the way you eat. And you're gonna change the way you eat forever. Just see this as: This is how you eat now." Corden announced his pan to lose weight through his partnership with WW back in January.

PRINCE HARRY DISCUSSES SECRET SUPERMARKET MEETUPS WITH MEGHAN MARKLE: When Prince Harry first started dating Meghan Markle, in 2016, the pair would meet up on secret supermarket runs. The Duke of Sussex told Dax Shepard during an appearance on Armchair Expert, “The first time Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London, pretending we didn't know each other, texting each other from the other side of the aisles. There's people looking at me, giving me all these weird looks and coming up to me and saying hi." He didn’t reveal which supermarket but TMZ points out that there’s a Whole Foods only 100 yards away from the palace.

KAT DENNINGS ENGAGED TO ANDREW WK: Andrew WK and Kat Dennings are engaged. The WandaVision actress shared the news on Twitter Thursday (May 13th), posting a photo of the engagement ring along with the caption, “Don’t mind if I do @AndrewWK.” The pair only started dating in early 2021.

KATIE HOLMES AND EMILIO VITOLO JR. SPLIT: Katie Holmes and New York City-based restauranteur Emilio Vitolo Jr. have split. A spokesperson for the actress told US Weekly on Thursday, May 13th that the pair “have parted ways amicably but remain friends.” The duo, who were first spotted by paparazzi in September 2020, will continue their professional relationship. Vitolo stars in the short film, Almost A Year, which was produced by Holmes.