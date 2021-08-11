Celebrity Gossip: Christina Ricci, Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian, Brendan Fraser + More!

PRPhotos.com

CHRISTINA RICCI IS PREGNANT: Christina Ricci is pregnant with her second child. The actress shared an image from her ultrasound on Tuesday (August.10th) along with the caption, “Life keeps getting better.” Although she did not share the name of the father, her post tags hair stylist Mark Hampton, who also shared a pictures of the ultrasound on his Instagram. Ricci filed for divorce from film producer James Heerdegen last summer. The two had been married for seven years.

KYLIE JENNER CELEBRATES 24-KARAT BIRTHDAY: Kylie Jenner celebrated her 24th birthday on Tuesday (August 10th) and gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her 24-karat party. The cosmetics mogul kicked off the day with brunch before hosting a painting party with artist Timree Gold and guests like Victoria Villarroel, Carter Gregory, Anastasia Karanikolaou, and Yris Palmer. E! reports that the attendees learned to paint a costal beach scene reminiscent of Postiano, Italy.

JOEY LAWRENCE IS ENGAGED: Joey Lawrence recently revealed to Page Six that he is engaged to Samantha Cope. The pair met on the set of the actor’s younger brother’s Lifetime thriller, A Deadly Deed. The news of the 45-year-old Blossom alum’s engagement to Cope, 34, comes a little over a year after he filed for divorce from Chandie Lawrence after 15 years of marriage.

BRENDAN FRASER GETS EMOTIONAL ON TIKTOK: Brendan Fraser got emotional during a meet and greet with a fan on TikTok. The Mummy actor mentioned being nervous about Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon when the adoring fan told him that she and the entire internet are behind him, saying, "There are so many people out there who love you, and we're rooting for you, and we can't wait to see what you do next." Fraser, who was blacklisted from Hollywood for more than a decade after he accused former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Phillip Berk of sexual assault, got so choked up that he needed to take a sip of water before letting out a,“Shucks ma’am” and tipping his hat to LittleLottieCosplay.

MINNIE DRIVER OPENS UP ABOUT LOSING HER MOTHER: Minnie Driver opened up about the loss of her mother while discussing Modern Love with The Guardian. She told the paper, “Grief is just another expression of love. I’ve really come to understand that, having lost my mother during the pandemic. When I got the script, my mother read it over my shoulder. She loved it; we both thought it was an interesting exploration of what it means to love somebody new when your heart is still with someone that you’ve lost,” Her mother, the model and designer Gaynor Churchward, died in March.

KIM KARDASHIAN RELIES ON NORTH FOR HELP AT BEDTIME: Kim Kardashian revealed to Parents that she relies on her oldest, North West, to help with her little siblings. She told the magazine, “Bedtime is such a challenge with four kids. It's rare that I get all of them down as planned, but now that North is older, she's become my little sidekick and helps me with the younger ones. It's actually so cute." However, the eight-year-old can’t be relied on to help out in the mornings because she needs extra time to pick out her outfits.

JEN ANISTON WISHES JUSTIN THEROUX A HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Jennifer Aniston wished her famous ex a happy 50th birthday on her Instagram Story Tuesday (Aug. 10th). The Friends alum shared a shirtless pic of Justin Theroux with the caption, “Truly one of a kind. Love You!”