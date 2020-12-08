Celebrity Gossip: Courteney Cox, Olivia Jade, Wendy Williams and More!

PRPhotos.com

COURTENEY COX SHARES GROSS TURKEY BACKSTORY: Courteney Cox has revealed the “gross lengths” she went to reenact a famous Friends Thanksgiving moment. The 1998 episode had Monica Geller dancing with a raw turkey on her head, and last month, Cox honored the iconic moment with a re-enactment. On Sunday, she revealed how she pulled it off. Long story short: plastic, towels, patience, pain.

OLIVIA JADE TO DISCUSS COLLEGE SCANDAL: Olivia Jade is sitting down to discuss her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli‘s involvement in the college admissions scandal. She will appear today (Tuesday) on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinket Smith and Willow Smith to finally get real about how she and her parents are dealing. Both parents are currently behind bars, with Loughlin due out at Christmas, and Giannulli due out by Easter.

WENDY WILLIAMS MOURNS DEATH OF HER MOTHER: Wendy William honored her later mother Shirley Skinner Williams on her eponymous show Monday. The 56-year-old work a black dress with a high slit in honor of her mother: “In the name of my mother, because my mother, she's like, 'Wendy, you got them, they're long, you should show 'em. She also talked me into picking out this outfit today. She also died. My mom passed away many, many, many, many weeks ago… All I know is that it was a long time ago… She'll always be here. She's squawking at me right now.” Williams added: “Gone is the best mother, the best girlfriend, that a girl could ever have. I feel fortunate that I had her in my life all of my 56 years.”

MELINDA COLEMAN DIES BY SUICIDE: Melinda Coleman, the mother of sexual assault survivor and advocate Daisy Coleman, has died by suicide. This comes four months after Daisy died by suicide at age 23. She appeared in the Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy. SafeBAE, the organization Daisy co-founded, shared the news Sunday: “We are in shock and disbelief to share with our SafeBAE family, that we lost Melinda Coleman to suicide this evening. The bottomless grief of losing her husband, her son, Tristan, and Daisy was more than she could face most days.” They added: “More than anything, she loved and believed in her children. It is no accident that she created some of the most gifted, passionate, and resilient children. Our hearts are forever with Logan & Charlie,” a reference to her two sons.