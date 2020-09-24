Celebrity Gossip: Cynthia Nixon, Alec Baldwin, Brad Pitt and More!

PRPhotos.com

CYNTHIA NIXON TALKS SATC: Kim Cattrall has been vocal about not wanting to return for a third Sex and the City film, saying that she just doesn’t get along with the other cast-members. On Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live, Cynthia Nixon said she’d love to replace Cattrall with Sharon Stone: “I think Sharon would be of course totally amazing. Kim was incredibly great as Samantha, I think Sharon would totally make it her own.” But she’s also love to see a more diverse cast. “But I've also heard many people say, including Kim Cattrall herself, that if we were to have a different fourth woman that maybe it would be a woman of color this time,” the actress continued. “And I think that would be amazing as well.” Stone agreed, “I think that's right.”

ALEC BALDWIN TELLS ELLEN DEGENERES TO PUSH THROUGH: Alec Baldwin appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and told the embattled host to persevere through the controversy over her show. “Before we talk about my kids, Ellen, I just want to say, you are someone, I’ve followed your career from when you were doing standup and you were a solo performer,” Baldwin began. “I’ve watched the films you’ve done and I’ve watched your success on this TV show, and you are one of the funniest and most talented women, one of the most funny and talented people in all of show business. We all have some patches of white water here, but you keep going. Don’t you stop doing what you’re doing.”

BRAD & JEN: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are used to hearing about how fans want them to get back together, and while they used to get stressed, the now friendly divorced pair just take it in stride, a source tells Us. They told the pub: “The truth is they have each other’s backs. They constantly bounce ideas off each other and share happy news when they have it. They have such a natural, easy energy together…They don’t want to milk this 'friendly exes’'dynamic they’ve got going on too much. They’re both very mindful of that.”

EMMA STONE + DAVE MCCARY: They’re married, Page Six reports. The Oscar-winning Emma Stone and Dave McCary were photographed with matching wedding rings, and a source says they did tie the knot after postponing their March wedding amid the pandemic.

CAROLE BASKIN RESPONDS TO LAWSUIT: Carole Baskin is responding to the defamation suit filed by the family of her missing husband, Don Lewis. She told ET: “I haven't made any kind of jokes about Don's disappearance and it's been a very personal thing to me for years. On Cameo, people reach out to me all the time and they want me to say things about that and I just decline their request because I'm not going to make fun of something that was so painful for all of us.” Lewis’ three daughters, Gale, Lynda and Donna, and his former exec assistant Anne McQueen claim that Baskin was “complicit with jokes” about her former husband's death on Dancing With the Stars “when judges brought up TikTok videos inspired by her storyline in Tiger King.”