Celebrity Gossip: Daniel Radcliffe, Harvey Weinstein, Arnold Schwarzenegger and More!

DANIEL RADCLIFF SPEAKS ON BINGE DRINKING: Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe has been sober since 2010, and he recently opened up about the bad behavior that caused him to stop drinking in the first place. He told BBC Radio’s Desert Islands Disc podcast: “I didn't really know in terms of behavior, and behavior in public, that was one of the first times that I felt being famous brushing up against my life. If I went out and if I got drunk I'd suddenly be aware of there being an interest in that because it was not just a drunk guy, it's like Harry Potter's getting drunk in the bar' and that carries its own kind of interest for people. Also a slightly mocking interest because it is inherently funny for people.” He added: “I suppose those were the moments when I first started being 'Oh, that doesn't feel good. I don't like how I'm being looked at in this particular context,'” he said. “Then the way of dealing with that is to just to drink more, or get more drunk. So I did a lot of that for a few years.”

HARVEY WEINSTEIN HEADS BACK TO JAIL: Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein was discharged from Bellevue Hospital and headed back to Rikers Island Monday, Page Six reports. He suffered what reps said was a dangerous spike in blood pressure and was sent to the hospital for monitoring. He is serving 23 years behind bars and is facing new charges in L.A.

AMY ADAMS JOINS INSTAGRAM FOR A GOOD CAUSE: Amy Adams joined Instagram to champion a good cause. The 45-year-old Enchanted star explained that she is partnering with Jennifer Garner to launch #SaveWithStories, which provides “a spot to watch your favorite celebrities read your favorite children's books.” The goal is to fund a new effort aimed at curbing food shortages and educational issues caused by coronavirus. Adams wrote: “THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN in the United States rely on school for food. School closures will hit vulnerable communities hard and @savethechildren and @nokidhungry are on the ground and ready to serve. They just need our help! These funds will help us make sure that families know how to find meals when schools are closed, support mobile meal trucks, food banks and other community feeding programs, provide educational toys, books and worksheets, and support out-of-school-time programs to help kids make up for lost time in the classroom.”

MET GALA POSTPONED: The Met Gala will not be taking place on the first Monday in May this year, organizer Anna Wintour announced Monday. “Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, ‘About Time,’ and the opening night gala, will be postponed to a later date,” Wintour, who has served as the chairwoman of the event since 1995, wrote in her latest Vogue editor’s letter. The Metropolitan Museum of Art also announced that its doors will be closed through April 4, with events postponed or cancelled through May 15.

CHRISSY TEIGEN APOLOGIZES FOR INSENSITIVE TWEET: Chrissy Teigen is apologizing after she posted what she admits was a “tone deaf” tweet. The Cravings author, in a now-deleted post, encouraged her followers to order from Goldbelly: “This is not an ad but if you’re holed up at home, ordering America’s best food from Goldbelly is the way to go right now! Currently shipping clam chowder from Boston to myself.” Followers piled on. One critic wrote: “It’s about people being scared about not having enough resources, who can’t do what you do …Isolated people using social media to connect, and if they see something like that, and then feel worse, because they can’t.” Teigen admitted she goofed, tweeting: I didn’t mean it to sound like I don’t care about the pandemic? it was tweeted quite innocently, perhaps tone deaf but I like soup and if you can support these businesses, then that seemed cool but yeah if you can’t, then that is also fine, I am not shaming you.”

LEWIS BURTON HONORS CAROLINE FLACK: On Monday, Lewis Burton took to Twitter to honor his girlfriend Caroline Flack. She took her life a month ago. He wrote of the Love Island host: “It's already been a month I love and miss you so much, I never thought that one day I will never be able to see or speak to you again. I wake up and think you're going to be laying next to me or you're going to call me in a minute. It just doesn't seem real. I wish I could give you a kiss and a cuddle and say everything is going to be ok.” Burton concluded his post, saying, “I am so grateful I met you I just want to make you proud.”

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER’S DONKEY AND PONY SHARE ADVICE: Social distancing is challenging, but thankfully, celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger are here to help. Schwarzenegger posted a helpful PSA on social media, showing a snap of himself with his good friends Whiskey the pony and Lulu the donkey. He wrote: “Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together.”