Celebrity Gossip: Danielle Brooks, Prince Harry, Kathy Griffin and More!

DANIELLE BROOKS IS ENGAGED: Orange Is the New Black’s Danielle Brooks is engaged to boyfriend Dennis Gelin, she shared on social media. “I never thought one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year,” the Orange Is the New Black star shared on Instagram with her fans and followers. “I get to marry my best friend. We're ENGAGED!!” Celebs, including Amber Risley and Gabrielle Union, sent their congratulations. In November, the pair welcomed a baby girl.

PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE SHARE NEW SHOT OF ARCHIE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ushered in the New Year by sharing a sweet shot of their son Archie, cuddling with Harry. It was posted along with a highlight reel of their year, culminating in Archie’s birth in May.

KATHY GRIFFIN MARRIES RANDY BICK ON NYE: Kathy Griffin, 59, married longtime love Randy Bick in the wee hours of New Year’s in what she described alongside a clip on Twitter as a ceremony lasting “just under 14 minutes.” Lily Tomlin officiated.

LINDSAY LOHAN COMING BACK TO U.S.: Lindsay Lohan has plans to kick off 2020 with a return to the big screen and the music studio, People reports. She is set to star in Among the Shadows, which lands in theaters March 5th. This is her first feature film role since 2013’s The Canyons.

AMERICA FERRERA IS EXPECTING SECOND CHILD: America Ferrera and her husband Ryan Piers Williams are expecting their second child. The Superstore star shared the happy news in a shot on social media, featuring herself, Williams and their 1-year-old son Sebastian. “Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020! Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch,” Ferrera captioned the announcement.