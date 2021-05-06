Celebrity Gossip: Danielle Fishel, Patrick Schwarzenegger + Kary Brittingham!

PATRICK SCHWARZENEGGER GETS FIT WITH 5AM CHALLENGE: Patrick Schwarzenegger just finished the 5am Challenge and he is looking fit. The Moxie star showed off his new, toned, physique on Instagram Wednesday (May 5th) and said that after getting up to work out at 5am for 50 days straight, he is “in the best shape of [his] life. Both physically & mentally.” According to his post, he’s lost 5% body fat and gained 22 pounds of muscle in the last six months.

DANIELLE FISHEL IS PREGNANT: Danielle Fishel shared some very special news on her 40th birthday. The Boy Meets World alum announced Wednesday (May 5th) that she and her husband Jensen Karp are expecting their second child. The actress wrote, “I couldn't be more grateful to enter my 40's with my amazing husband and son, excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy #2."

KARY BRITTINGHAM IS GETTING DIVORCED: Real Housewives of Dallas star Kary Brittingam and husband Eduardo are headed for divorce. Brittingham announced the split on her Bravo show’s season 5 reunion that aired Tuesday, May 4th. She told Andy Cohen, "My marriage was falling apart, and I didn't want to admit it. After the show finished, me and Eduardo had a real heart-to-heart talk, and we decided we needed to go our separate ways. We just told our kids right before coming to the reunion." The two have been married since 2009.