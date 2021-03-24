Celebrity Gossip: David Dobrik, Kenya Moore, Ellen DeGeneres and More!

PRPhotos.com

DAVID DOBRIK’S ASSISTANT BREAKS SILENCE: Natalie Mariduena is speaking out about the sexual misconduct allegations involving David Dobrik. In a statement, she said: I've spent a lot of time thinking about the recent allegations and because of the severity, it's taken me time to process. Like many of you, I'm upset and angry and do not condone the behavior detailed in the article or any sexual misconduct/abuse for that matter." She added: "I want to make it clear that I acknowledge, hear and support those who came forward and I stand by the victims." The social media star has come under fire for abusive and manipulative behavior. A previous statement issued by attorney read: "David will be addressing his community directly. Anyone who knows him knows he does not condone misconduct in any form. Vlog participants provide consent before anything is posted. Whenever consent is retracted, posts are removed. Any insinuation of wrongdoing is inaccurate and defamatory."

KENYA MOORE, BRAVO APOLOGIZE: Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore apologized Tuesday for wearing a feathered headdress as a costume during Sunday’s episode. Critics have deemed the costume “racist.” In a statement to Page Six, she said: “I want to sincerely apologize for inappropriately wearing the Native American headdress as a costume. I now realize that this was both disrespectful and insensitive and would never have done it if I had that knowledge and understanding beforehand. I regret it. When you know better, you do better. I am genuinely sorry.” Bravo also apologized.

ELLEN DEGENERES FOUND PORTIA DE ROSSI ON FLOOR BEFORE SURGERY: Ellen DeGeneres knew her wife Portia de Rossi was in serious trouble when she found her on all fours in the bathroom. “I get out of bed, and I find Portia on the floor on all fours,” the Emmy winner said. “And I’m like, ‘Baby, are you OK?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m OK.’ I said, ‘Well, you’re OK if you’re playing Twister by yourself, but you’re not OK. You’re on the floor.’ Anyway, so, I rushed her to the ER.”

JANE FONDA TO HOST MOVIE NIGHT FOR CLIMATE CHANGE: Jane Fonda is sharing her love of movies and the climate, by screening her Netflix documentary Chasing Coral via livestream on the Fire Drill Fridays website. "Fire Drill Fridays isn't just a broadcast platform," Fonda tells People. "We are building a movement, a large and activated community willing and able to take action when called upon, so the more we feel we're part of a community the better." Viewers will be able to chat ask Fonda questions following the film. The screening kicks off at 5 pm PT on March 25th.