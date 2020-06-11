Celebrity Gossip: Dee Nguyen, Rachel Lindsay, Sofia Vergara and More!

PRPhotos.com

DEE NGUYEN IS SEEKING HELP: After MTV’s The Challenge fired her for making offensive comments on social media, she decided to look inward. Her rep tells E!: "Dee is currently in a mental health awareness spa resort in an undisclosed location with minders, coping with everything transpiring to the most recent events. At this time she's focusing on getting better for her well being and focusing on what's next."

RACHEL LINDSAY ON WHO WILL BE THE FIRST BLACK BACHELOR: Rachel Lindsay has led the call for a black Bachelor for season 25, and now she is sharing ideas on who should get the gig. She told ET that she is “an advocate” for Mike Johnson, but isn’t really feeling fan fave Matt James. "The only reason people are into Matt James is because people are into Tyler [Cameron]. We don't know anything about Matt James other than the fact that he's affiliated with Tyler." She also said she could get behind Rashad Jennings, who won season 24 of Dancing With the Stars.

SOFIA VERGARA AND JOE MANGANIELLO BUY $26M MANSION: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganielleo have bought their second California home. The pair bought a $26 million mansion in the gated neighborhood Beverly Park. Barry Bonds owned the home previously. The pair will live near Eddie Murphy, Mark Wahlberg and Denzel Washington in the ritzy area.

EWAN MCGREGOR SETTLES DIVORCE WITH EVA MAVRAKIS: Ewan McGregor has settled his divorce with his wife Eve Mavrakis, after their eldest daughter lashed out at his girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Clara left a nasty comment under a photo of her, referring to her as a piece of “trash.” Later, she admitted it was not a “mature” response.

JARED LETO + VALERY KAUFMAN? Jared Leto and model Valery Kaufman are getting closer, an insider tells People after the pair were photographed hiking together. The 48-year-old Oscar-winner and the 26-year-old model have known each other since they were 2015. "They initially seemed to be friends," says the source. "They would meet up with groups of people and all hangout. They didn't go on solo dates."