Celebrity Gossip: Dennis Quaid, Denis Leary, Taraji P. Henson and More!

DENNIS QUAID TALKS 39-YEAR AGE GAP: Love has no number, when it comes to Dennis Quaid and his 27-year-old new wife Laura Savoie. The 66-year-old told Hoda Kotb and guest co-host Maria Shriver on the Today show: "There's 30-something years between us, and we just don't even notice it. I've never related to someone in my life better than we do. We have such a great relationship and you know, love finds a way, wherever it is. You never know when love is coming, who it's gonna be, and you have no control over it. We just couldn't be happier." He previously told People that “it was love at first sight.”

DENIS LEARY SIGNS DEAL WITH FOX: Fans will be seeing a lot more of Denis Leary. The star and his production company Amoeba have inked a deal to develop and produce series for Fox; he will have the option to star in any series. “Everyone at Amoeba is excited about this partnership and we look forward to creating new, cutting-edge content at Fox,” Leary said. “As well as using their luxury suites for World Series games and the Super Bowl.”

TARAJI P. HENSON SPINOFF IN THE WORKS: Empire’s Taraji P. Henson is set for a spinoff featuring her character Cookie from the show. Her production company TPH Entertainment will produce the show, and the deal is part of her newly signed first-look deal with 20th Century Fox.

CHRIS D’ELIA SHOW NIXED: Netflix has canceled its upcoming project with Chris D’Elia following allegations of sexual misconduct from women who said he attempted to groom them when they were underage. D’Elia has denied wrongdoing.

RYAN REYNOLDS IS NOT READY FOR BABY NO. 4: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are well-known Instagram trollers, and the latest has the pair updating the world on the non-existence of their fourth baby. On Wednesday, July 22, Reynolds took to Instagram to make an announcement about his 2010 movie, Buried. "Before Deadpool, I was an actor. One of my favorite projects was a film called 'Buried' and it's now on @Hulu," Reynolds wrote alongside an updated clip of the film, which now features Aviation Gin signage. "10 years later, it really holds up! Although I don't recall the aggressive product placement." Lively, 32, commented, "I think this just got me pregnant." Reynolds fired back: "I will be out of the office starting July 22nd through the middle of forever and ever. If you need immediate assistance during by absence, please contact someone. Anyone. Otherwise I will respond to your message as soon as possible upon my unlikely return. Thank you."

EMMA ROBERTS AND GARRETT HEDLUND KNOW BABY’S SEX: Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are preparing for their new bundle, an insider tells Us Weekly. The source says: “They know the sex of the baby but are keeping it private for now. They haven’t picked out any names yet.” The pair were reportedly “surprised, shocked and happy at the same time, and so are their families.”

ROB KARDASHIAN GETS COMFORTABLE: Rob Kardashian is returning to the spotlight. After his sister Khloe Kardashian revealed that Rob is filming for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Rob debuted a new, shirtless profile pic.