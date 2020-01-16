Celebrity Gossip: Dina Lohan, Brad Pitt, Heidi Klum and More!

PRPhotos.com

PROSECUTORS WANT DINA LOHAN TO SERVE SIX MONTHS: Lindsay Lohan‘s mother Dina may face six months in jail if she agrees to plead guilty to driving under-the-influence in a hit-and-run on Long Island over the weekend. Dina appeared in a Nassau County court where Judge Patricia Harrington and her lawyer Mark Jay Heller held a sidebar conference at her request. Afterwards, the judge told Dina she would adjourn the case until February 27th”to investigate possible dispositions and programs that might be available to you.” Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Wolff said she wanted Dina to serve six months behind bars, Page Six reports.

BRAD PITT AND JENNIFER ANISTON SHARE STYLISTS: Brad Pitt is borrowing his ex-wife and good friend Jennifer Aniston‘s longtime stylists and friends, Nina and Clare Hallworth. The 56-year-old snagged them for his appearance in Brioni's Spring/Summer 2020 Tailoring Legends advertising campaign. Pitt also wore Brioni to the 2020 Golden Globes.

HEIDI KLUM DEFENDS AGT: America’s Got Talent has received a lot of negative publicity following Gabrielle Union‘s disputed exit, but Heidi Klum has nothing but good things to say about her former employer. She said: “I've only had an amazing experience. I can't speak for Gabrielle. I didn't experience the same thing. To me, everyone treats you with the utmost respect. I've never seen anything that was weird or hurtful.” Union alleged that she was fired after complaining about “offensive” remarks on-set.

BIG LITTLE LIES 3? Nicole Kidman hinted that will not likely be a third season for the HBO hit Big Little Lies at the Television Critics Association winter presser. “Right now, look at Laura Dern. I don't think we'll ever get Laura back,” Kidman said of the Oscar nominee. “She's working on so many different things… and Zoe Kravitz's gone onto the Catwoman, so she's going to be doing other things.”

KIM KARDASHIAN GOES BLONDE: Kim Kardashian has announced her latest KKW Beauty collection drop (in eight days), while simultaneously debuting a new platinum ‘do. The mermaid hair is waist-lengthy long, and wavy.