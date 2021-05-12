Celebrity Gossip: Dina Manzo, Aubrey Plaza, Scarlett Johansson and More!

PRPhotos.com

DINA MANZO’S EX IS INDICTED: Former RHONJ star Dina Manzo’s ex-husband was indicted for his alleged role in her violent home invasion, TMZ reports. Thomas Manzo has been charged as an accomplice, and has turned himself in. Dina and her husband David Cantin were allegedly attacked when they walked in the front door of their home. They were then zip-tied while their home was robbed.

AUBREY PLAZA & JEFF BAENA SPOTTED: For the first time since revealing their secret marriage, the Parks and Rec alum Aubrey Plaza and film director Jeff Baena were spotted strolling through L.A. She quietly revealed the news, calling him her “husband” in a social media post. They got together in 2011.

SCARLETT JOHANSSON GETS GENERATION AWARD: Ahead of the July 9th bow of Black Widow, the 36-year-old star Scarlett Johansson will be honored with the Generation Award at 2021’s MTV Movie & TV Awards. Others stars to have received the accolade in years past include Sandra Bullock, Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr, Jamie Foxx, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Mike Myers, Chris Pratt, Adam Sandler, Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon. Hosted by Leslie Jones, the MTV Movie & TV Awards airs live from Los Angeles on Sunday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

JOHN MULANEY TALKS REHAB: In his first stand-up routine since leaving rehab and announcing his divorce, John Mulaney made cracks as he returned to the stage. Rolling Stone called his performance “remarkably raw, vulnerable, personal,” sharing a satirical joke from the comic’s set, in which he said, “When I’m alone, I realize I’m with the person who tried to kill me.” “Hilarious, harrowing, brave, historic,” editor David Fear added.