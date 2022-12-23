Celebrity Gossip: Don Cheadle, Emily Ratajkowski + Christina Hall!

DON CHEADLE GIVES DETAILS ON PANDEMIC WEDDING: Don Cheadle and Bridgit Culter Cheadle quietly tied the knot in a small ceremony during the Covid-19 pandemic. The White Nose star told People on Thursday (December 22nd), “It was just me and her and our kids and our dogs and the pastor in the backyard.” The couple shares two kids together, 28-year-old Tai and 26-year-old Imani.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI SPOTTED WITH JACK GREER: Emily Ratajkowski is continuing to play the field amid rumors of a relationship with Pete Davidson. Photos published by The Daily Mail show the 31-year-old model was photographed kissing designer Jack Greer on Wednesday (December 21st).

CHRISTINA HALL REVEALS SHE HAS LEAD POISONING: Christina Hall revealed on Instagram Thursday (December 22nd) that flipping houses for shows like Flip or Flop has left her with mercury and lead poisoning as well as “small intestine bacteria overgrowth.” The HGTV star was diagnosed after undergoing testing in a quantum biofeedback machine at an alternate medicine center in California.