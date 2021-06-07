Celebrity Gossip: Drake Bell, Issa Rae and More!

PRPhotos.com

DRAKE BELL CHARGED WITH CHILD ENDANGERMENT: Drake Bell has been charged with child endangerment. The Nickelodeon star pleaded not guilty after being arraigned on Thursday in Cuyahogo County, Ohio. He is charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He was released from custody and is due back in court for a pretrial hearing June 23rd.

ISSA RAE JOINS SPIDER-MAN: Insecure’s Issae Rae is joining the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel. “The way I have loved Spider-Man since the third grade. A dream come true,” she wrote on IG Stories. She joins Shameik Moore, who reprises his role as Miles Morales/Spider-Man and Hailee Steinfeld who voices Spider-Gwen.

JOJO SIWA TALKS BOUNCE: JoJo Siwa is updating her fans on her request to remove a kissing scene from the upcoming movie Bounce. She revealed that her “friends at paramount and my friend Caleeb Pinkett are 1000% supportive of me and assured me that I don’t have to anything I don’t wanna do ever!!!” Siwa explained that she wanted the scene pulled because she’s in love with her girlfriend.