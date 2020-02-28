Celebrity Gossip: Drew Carey, Dina Lohan,Candyman and More!

PRPhotos.com

DREW CAREY ATTENDS AMIE HARWICK’S WAKE: Drew Carey is paying his last respects to Amie Harwick, his ex-fiance who was killed, reportedly by an ex who was stalking her. The Price Is Right host was photographed by TMZ outside of the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home in Pennsylvania on Thursday. Carey is working to have domestic violence laws strengthened in the wake of her death.

DINA LOHAN HEADED TO REHAB? Lindsay Lohan‘s mother Dina may avoid jail time for a recent hit-and-run DWI if she completes a rehab program, a judge said Thursday. The 57-year-old was previously facing six months behind bars. “We’re very optimistic that Dina will not be sentenced to any incarceration and we’re very hopeful that the next time we come back to court there will be a favorable disposition,” her lawyer Mark Heller tells Page Six. She has not yet entered a plea ad is due back in March 26th.

FIRST LOOK AT CANDYMAN: Jordan Peele has released a chilling trailer for the upcoming remake of the horror classic Candyman. The story follows a grad student working on a thesis about urban legends; this one is directed by Nia DaCosta (Little Woods), and stars Watchmen’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and If Beale Street Could Talk's Teyonah Parris. Candyman hits theaters June 12, 2020.

KRIS JENNER REVEALS WHICH DAUGHTER WILL BE PREGNANT NEXT: Kris Jenner appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, and played a little game with Ellen. Dubbed “Keeping Up With the Blank,” it ended up revealing quite a bit. When asked which kid never picks up when she calls, she said: Kylie Jenner. When asked who would provide her with her next grandchild? “Kourtney. Or maybe Kylie…what do you think? I think Kourtney.” Then: “Maybe Kendall.” Kendall is the only child she has who hasn’t had a child herself. Who do you think will be next?