Celebrity Gossip: Dune, Kris Jenner, Ryan Reynolds and More!

PRPhotos.com

DUNE TRAILER DROPS: Fans are getting their first look at Denis Villeneuve‘s take on the classic Frank Herbert novel, Dune. The case includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, and Javier Bardem. Dune is the first of two films based on Herbert’s original. Dune is scheduled to drop December 18th, 2020.

FANS WANT KRIS JENNER TO JOIN RHOBH: Now that Keeping Up With the Kardashians is dunzo after 20 seasons, fans want Kris Jenner to join Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Under a meme that said, “When I see people post about Kris Jenner joining RHOBH. It’s not happening,” Kyle Richards, RHOBH star and pal of Jenner’s commented, “Nooo you never know.”

KAIA GERBER + JACOB ELORDI: Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi‘s romance appears to be heating up. The 19-year-old model and 23-year-old actor were spotted in PDA mode at dinner in NYC.

RYAN REYNOLDS RECRUITS RICK MORANIS TO MINT MOBILE SPOT: Ryan Reynolds has managed to bring Rick Moranis on board for his latest Mint Mobile ad. Moranis has largely been off the Hollywood radar since his wife died in the mid-90s. Moranis says the new deal Mint Moblie is offering sounds good and adds “I gotta get a phone,” a play on him being out of the spotlight for years, by choice.

AMY SCHUMER REVEALS LYME DIAGNOSIS: Amy Schumer is sharing her Lyme disease diagnosis, noting she’s “maybe had it for years.” Schumer also asked fans if she can “have a glass of wine or 2 on it?”