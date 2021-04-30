Celebrity Gossip: Ellen DeGeneres, Amy Schumer, Joe Rogan + More!

PRPhotos.com

ELLEN TOLD ANNE HECHE NOT TO DRESS SEXY: Anne Heche revealed that Ellen DeGeneres wanted her to dress modestly when the two were dating in the late 90s. The actress took a look back at some of her most iconic looks on TikTok on Tuesday (April 27th) and showed her outfit from the 1998 Golden Globe Awards. She said, “Why do I look like a hippie? It’s because Ellen didn’t want me to dress sexy. Ah, bye. No.” She then rated the outfit a zero out of ten stars with a big thumbs down.

AMY SCHUMER JOKES THAT MARRIAGE DESTROYED HER VAGINA: Amy Schumer got real with Kevin Hart when he asked her about what has “changed the most” since she married Chris Fischer in 2018. The I Feel Pretty star joked that her vagina has had the biggest transformation, saying, “It’s honestly just like, huge now and just garbage. It’s just street trash.” When she finally answered the Comedy Gold Minds host seriously, she said the truth is, she doesn’t go out anymore because she’s usually in bed by 8p.m.

JOE ROGAN IS NOT AN ANTI-VAXXER: Joe Rogan is walking back his comments that young, healthy people should not get the coronavirus vaccine. On Thursday’s (April 29th) episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the popular podcast host said, "I am not an anti-vaxx person. In fact, I said I believe they are safe and I encourage many people to take them." Rogan went on to blame media “click bait” for blowing the whole thing out of proportion and added, "I'm not a doctor. I am a f***ing moron. And, I'm a cage-fighting commentator who's a dirty standup comedian … I'm not a respected source of information even for me.”

PRINCE HARRY WISHES HIS BROTHER A HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made sure to congratulate The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their 10th wedding anniversary. Page Six confirmed that although the Duke and Dutchess of Sussex have not made any public statements, they did reach out to Prince William and Kate Middleton privately. William and Kate wed at Westminster Abbey in April 2011 and celebrated their anniversary by releasing new portraits of themselves on Wednesday (April 28th)