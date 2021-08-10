Celebrity Gossip: Elliot Page, BravoCon, Meghan Markle and More!

PRPhotos.com

ELLIOT PAGE TO BE HONORED: Elliot Page is being honored by Outfest. This will be Page’s first major public appearance since coming out as transgender in December. The honor is given as a way to recognize those who have “made a significant contribution to LGBTQIA+ stories, arts and media visibility.” Todd Haynes, Bill Condon, John Waters, Kimberly Peirce, Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, Angela Robinson and Nisha Ganatra have previously received the prize.

BRAVOCON IS CANCELED: BravoCon 2021 is officially canceled due to the Delta surge. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing BravoCon 2021 until next year,” Bravo said in a statement. “We are just as disappointed as our loyal fans to have to cancel this year’s event, but health and safety are our top priorities. We look forward to celebrating BravoCon 2022 together.”

MEGHAN MARKLE’S HALF BROTHER SPEAKS OUT: Meghan Markle‘s half-brother Thomas has added to the nonstop family chit chat about his royal sibling. The 55-year-old dubbed her “shallow” in a trailer for Australia’s Big Brother VIP. “I told Prince Harry, ‘I think she’s going to ruin your life,'” Thomas said in the preview of the show.

RENEE ZELLWEGER AND ANT ANSTEAD ARE RED CARPET OFFICIAL: Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead stepped out over the weekend to hit the Radford Motors gala at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana, California. Anstead has helped revive the British brand. The pair were first linked in June after his split from Christina Haack.

OVER AND OUT: Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra have split after eight months together. The 28-year-old Bachelorette alum broke up over “distance,” and insider tells E!