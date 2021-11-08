Celebrity Gossip: Emilo Estevez, Stranger Things, Priyanka Chopra and More!

PRPhotos.com

EMILIO ESTEVEZ EXITS THE MIGHT DUCKS OVER VACCINE: Emilio Estevez will not return to The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Estevez, 59, exited the Disney+ series over disagreements over the show’s vaccine requirements, which calls for vaccines for actors and crew members.

STRANGER THINGS TEASER DROPS: Netflix dropped a Season 4 teaser for Stranger Things on Saturday, which coincides with “Stranger Things Day,” the same day the sci-fi drama character Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) first went missing in Hawkins, Ind. in 1983. Netflix also confirmed the Season 4 episode titles. They are “The Hellfire Club,” “Vecna’s Curse,” “The Monster and the Superhero,” “Dear Billy,” “The Nina Project,” “The Dive,” “The Massacre At Hawkins Lab,” “Papa” and “The Piggyback.”

PRIYANKA CHOPRA + NICK JONAS CELEBRATE FIRST DIWALI: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their first Diwali at home together. “Our first diwali in our first home together ❤️🪔✨ This one will always be special,” the actress, 39, captioned a series of pics on social media. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were among the guests.

SHANNA MOAKLER IS TOTES HAPPY FOR THEM: Shanna Moakler is trolling her ex Travis Barker and his fiancé Kourtney Kardashian again. In a video grabbed by Page Six, Moakler said they are “very deserving of one another,” she said. “I hope they get good ratings.”

JAMES FRANCO AND ELON MUSK TO TESTIFY IN DEPP CASE: James Franco and Elon Musk are being called into testify in Johnny Depp‘s case against ex-wife Amber Heard. The pair were subpoenaed and have been ordered to share communications between the men and Heard, relating to allegations of physical injury sustained by her at Depp’s hands. They will both be deposed in January. Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for libel.