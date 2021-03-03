Celebrity Gossip: Emily Ratajkowski, Emmy Awards, Jahmil French and More!

PRPhotos.com

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI POSES NUDE: Emily Ratajkowski is embracing her curves. The 29-year-old model posed nude in a series of beautiful photos of herself and her pregnant belly. She wrote, “Just me and @renellaice at home in NYC,” referring to photographer Renell Medrano. She and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard tied the knot in 2018. This is their first child.

EMMY AWARDS SET: Kind of. On Tuesday, it was announced that the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast on Sunday, Sept. 19. The show will air live at 5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network as well as on Paramount+. Venue and host? TBD. The Emmys has cycled between CBS, NBC, ABC and FOX, and the host is often an employee of the network.

JAHMIL FRENCH IS DEAD: Degrassi: The Next Generation star Jahmil French has died at age 29. “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of a dear friend and client Jahmil French,” a rep for the actor said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “He will be remembered by many for his passion for the arts, his commitment to his craft, and his vibrant personality. I ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.” No further details were immediately available.

SNOOKI IS BACK: After retiring from The Jersey Shore, Snooki is back. TMZ captured images of her on-set with Angelina; TBD if she will return as a full cast member or guest.

LIFE SAVER: Dr. Oz literally saves lives. Sources tell TMZ that a man at Newark collapsed near him at baggage claim, and he was able to clear his airway and give him CPR, then used a defibrillator on him. He flatlined but Oz brought him back. He is reportedly recovering in the hospital in New Jersey.