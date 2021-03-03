Home » Entertainment » Celebrity Gossip: Emily Ratajkowski, Emmy Awards, Jahmil French and More!

Celebrity Gossip: Emily Ratajkowski, Emmy Awards, Jahmil French and More!

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI POSES NUDE: Emily Ratajkowski is embracing her curves. The 29-year-old model posed nude in a series of beautiful photos of herself and her pregnant belly. She wrote, “Just me and @renellaice at home in NYC,” referring to photographer Renell Medrano. She and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard tied the knot in 2018. This is their first child.

EMMY AWARDS SET: Kind of. On Tuesday, it was announced that the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast on Sunday, Sept. 19. The show will air live at 5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network as well as on Paramount+. Venue and host? TBD. The Emmys has cycled between CBS, NBC, ABC and FOX, and the host is often an employee of the network.

JAHMIL FRENCH IS DEAD: Degrassi: The Next Generation star Jahmil French has died at age 29. “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of a dear friend and client Jahmil French,” a rep for the actor said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “He will be remembered by many for his passion for the arts, his commitment to his craft, and his vibrant personality. I ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.” No further details were immediately available.

SNOOKI IS BACK: After retiring from The Jersey Shore, Snooki is back. TMZ captured images of her on-set with Angelina; TBD if she will return as a full cast member or guest.

LIFE SAVER: Dr. Oz literally saves lives. Sources tell TMZ that a man at Newark collapsed near him at baggage claim, and he was able to clear his airway and give him CPR, then used a defibrillator on him. He flatlined but Oz brought him back. He is reportedly recovering in the hospital in New Jersey.

Related Articles

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Release (Some) Info on New Baby, Shut Down Speculation
Industry News: Renny Harlin, Lionsgate, Kate Siegel and More!
Industry News: Superman, George Clooney, Austin Butler and More!
Celebrity Gossip: Abigail Breslin, Meghan Markle, Jonah Hill and More!
Fury Over Prince Andrew Keeping Royal Roles While Meghan and Harry Are Out
Golden Globes: How To Watch and What To Know