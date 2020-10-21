Celebrity Gossip: Emma Roberts, Rumer Willis, Southern Charm and More!

PRPhotos.com

EMMA ROBERTS HAD TO BLOCK HER MOM ON IG: Emma Roberts thought she had her pregnancy with her and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund‘s child under wraps. But then her mom Kelly Cunningham got involved. Roberts tells Jimmy Kimmel on Live! that her mom “spilled the beans” on social media. She says: “I was keeping my pregnancy pretty low-key, but unfortunately my mother has Instagram. Mothers and Instagram, it's a bad combination,” adding that her mom told a fan via IG DM that she was pregnant. “It was a disaster, and I found it all out on a plane so I couldn't get to her, I couldn't call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DMed her and ask her to please stop.” She adds: “I blocked her at one point. It was my only weapon. She texted me at 2 a.m., 'Queen, did you block me, question mark, sad face.' And I said, 'Yes, I did block you.' And then I unblocked her. It's been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming. It's a good story to tell the baby.”

RUMER WILLIS TALKS SEXUAL CONSENT: Rumer Willis appeared on Red Table Talk, and told Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris: “Something happened to me a couple months ago. I'd hung out with this person for a little while. We were kissing outside and I said, ‘Do you want to come in for a minute?' And, when I ask you to come in my house, that doesn't mean that I'm saying that you can get me naked, that doesn't mean that I'm saying you can do this. I'm saying that you can come into my house.” She continued: “I just froze. I completely froze. I even have so much shame about bringing that up because I feel like I'm such, this empowered, strong person. But even I couldn't do it, could not say, ‘No.'” She also revealed that she lost her virginity at 18 to an older man. “I just let it happen,” she said.

SOUTHERN CHARM CUSTODY WAR CONTINUES: Kathryn Dennis‘ ex Thomas Ravenel is gearing up for a new custody battle, according to reports. Thomas is accusing her of a pattern of disturbing behavior around their children Kensie and Saint, including cocaine use.

JAMIE FOXX SET FOR DAY SHIFT: Jamie Foxx will star in and exec produce Day Shift, a Netflix vampire comedy to be helmed by JJ Perry. Foxx will play a blue collar dad trying to provide a solid life for his 8-year-old daughter.

KRISTEN BELL AND DAX SHEPARD CELEBRATE: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary, a few days late. “Well, it's that time of year again. The anniversary of the day each year when we say to each other 'wasn't our anniversary last week at some point?' ” Bell, captioned the post. “I love you, @daxshepard, and I always will.”