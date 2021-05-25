Celebrity Gossip: Emma Stone, Lindsay Lohan, Elliot Page and More!

PRPhotos.com

EMMA STONE’S DAUGHTER’S NAME REVEALED: Emma Stone and Dave McCary welcomed Louise Jean McCary on March 13th. TMZ reported that the name is in honor of Emma’s grandmother Jean Louise … and Emma’s middle name is Jean too.

LINDSAY LOHAN’S RETURN: Lindsay Lohan has been absent from the acting scene for years, but she is set to return in an untitled Netflix rom-com. Variety reports that she will play a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” (according to the logline), who gets amnesia after a skiing accident and “finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.”

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET TO TACKLE WONKA: Timothee Chalamet will play the word’s pre-eminent fictional chocolatier in Wonka, a musical based on his early life. The Warner Bros. prequel will explore his upbringing and how it influenced his passion for confection.

ELLIOT PAGE SHARES SHIRTLESS SHOT: Elliot Page shared a shot of himself shirtless by a pool, his first shirtless shot since transitioning. He wrote: “Trans bb's first swim trunks.”

JOSH DUGGAR’S WIFE STANDS BY HIM: Josh Duggar‘s wife Anna Duggar is supporting him amid his ongoing child pornography case. “She's standing by him,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. “She thinks Josh is innocent.” Anna is currently pregnant with their seventh child.

BROOKE SHIELDS FEELS LUCKY: When Brooke Shields hit the deck during a workout session, she tells Good Morning America she thought she might be paralyzed. The 55-year-old said that after recovering from the fall and emergency surgery to her femur, she developed a staph infection and needed another emergency surgery. “If I can turn it into anything positive, or I can teach my girls, yeah, stuff is going to happen in your life, and how you respond is going to define you, and adversity will reveal you,” she said. “It won't make you as much as it will reveal you because you see who you are. You see what you're made up of.”