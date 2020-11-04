Celebrity Gossip: Erika Girardi, Ashley Graham, John Oliver and More!

PRPhotos.com

ERIKA GIRARDI FILES FOR DIVORCE: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi, 49, filed for divorce from her husband of 21 years, Tom Girardi, who is 81. “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” Erika, 49, told E! News in a statement. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

ASHLEY GRAHAM EMBRACES ARMPIT HAIR: Ashley Graham showed off her armpit hair in a bathtub selfie. Fans were loving the body positive model’s openness. One wrote: “Yesss! Part of the women with long armpit hair crewwww!” Graham, who welcomed her son Isaac in January, is an advocate for keeping it real, showcasing stretchmarks and postpartum curves.

JOHN OLIVER CELEBRATES VOTING: Last Week Tonight’s John Oliver is thrilled that his voice was heard in the presidential election. He said on The Late Show Monday: “It was honestly, it was amazing. Putting the candidates aside, as an immigrant who had just got his citizenship in December of last year, I was waiting for that to feel real—when you worry about your immigration status all the time and even getting your passport still doesn't feel real because you haven't tested it against a system.”

ANT ANSTEAD LAUNCHING 3 NEW SHOWS: Ant Anstead is bidding farewell to Wheelers Dealers, a car-centric show on Discovery and MotorTrendTV, and is instead launching three new unnamed projects, he announced. He thanked fans for their support. Anstead recently split from his wife Christina Anstead, who stars in HGTV‘s Christina on the Coast. She filed for divorce officially this week, TMZ reports.

LUIS TROYANO DEAD AT 48: Great British Bake Off star Luis Troyano has died at age 48 after a battle with cancer. His wife Louis shared the news and announced that she is raising money for the Macmillan Cancer Support charity: “Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure x. This page has been set up for Macmillan Cancer Support but in truth, Luis gave a big thank you to everyone involved in his care.”