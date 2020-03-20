Celebrity Gossip: Eva Amurri, Daniel Dae Kim, Cannes Film Festival and More!

PRPhotos.com

EVA AMURRI AND KYLE MARTINO FINALIZED DIVORCE BEFORE BABY ARRIVED: Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino have been divorced since February, as it turns out. According to court records in Connecticut, the 35-year-old Amurri and 39-year-old Martino finalized the divorce on February 4th. On March 13th, they welcomed their third child, Mateo Antoni Martino. They also have a 5-year-old daughter, Marlowe Mae, and a 3-year-old son, Major James.

DANIEL DAE KIM SHARES CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSIS: Lost star Daniel Dae Kim revealed Thursday that he has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Kim wrote on social media: "Hi everyone- yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy." He also offered to donate antibodies to researchers in a bid to help them find a cure.

CANNES FILM FESTIVAL POSTPONED: The Cannes Film Festival has officially been postponed. It will no longer take place May 12-23, organizers say. It may be pushed to the end of June, or the beginning of July. The festival said in a statement, “At this time of global health crisis, our thoughts go to the victims of the Covid-19 and we express our solidarity with all of those who are fighting the disease.”

ALI FEDOTOWSKY SHARES CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Bachelorette alum Ali Fedotowsky, 35, tells fans that “it really really hurts to breathe and take deep breaths. Yesterday I had a fever of 100.3, today so far I haven’t had a fever.” She is awaiting test results for coronavirus. She and husband Kevin Manno share two children: Molly, 3, and Riley, 1.

TOM HANKS’ SISTER SAYS HE’S ‘NOT GREAT’: A week after Tom Hanks shared his coronavirus diagnosis, his sister Sandra Hanks Benoiton told The Daily Mail: "I have communicated with my brother. He's not great, but still okay. [Am I] shocked? No. He's an actor, not a god [but] medical care in Australia is good.'”

ERIC STONESTREET DONATES 200K MEALS: Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet donated 200,000 meals to his hometown in Kansas City. “I am donating 200,000 meals to @HarvestersORG in Kansas City. Lindsay and I love our hometown and want to help do what we can,” he tweeted, referencing his girlfriend, pediatric nurse Lindsay Schweitzer. “I’m only posting this to maybe motivate you to do what you can, when you can, if you can, to help vulnerable families in our community during this time.”