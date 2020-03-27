Celebrity Gossip: Gal Gadot, Mark Blum, Justin Theroux and More!

PRPhotos.com

GAL GADOT’S NAIL TECH GIVES LESSONS IN GLAM: The woman behind Gal Gadot and Renee Zellweger’s nails, Christina Aviles Aude, is giving pointers to those who want to keep their nails looking sharp sans salons. She tells E!: "If I'm going to be doing my own mani-pedi, I'll file on dry nails first, and then I'll take a shower. After, I use my towel to push back my cuticles on my hands and feet. Then wait about 30 minutes or so to let the nails get back to that dry state. When they hold onto water that's not the time to polish, because the nail is expanded. When you put polish on expanded nails, it shrinks back down and your polish chips faster." And if you’re not good at applying polish, she recommends “the dry brushing technique. You wipe off as much polish from the brush, then sweep it across your nail. You can use different colors or the same color, and each time you brush, you're going to get less and less so it's more of a sweep-like texture or 'feathered' look. You can pick three colors, anything more than that is too much, that way you're not worried about the perfection and there's lots of room for creativity."

MARK BLUM DEAD AT 69: Mark Blum, best known for his role in Desperately Seeking Susan and Crocodile Dundee, has died at age 69 from complication from the coronavirus, TMZ reports. Coronavirus has been linked to the deaths of Terrence McNally, Italian actress Lucia Bosè and chef Floyd Cardoz.

JUSTIN THEROUX PROVIDES EXERCISE INSPO: Justin Theroux is staying fit in isolation with his dog Kuma. The 48-year-old shared a video of himself on Instagram Story with his pit bull, who interrupted the sweat session to kiss him. Followers loved that, but also the shirt he wore: a Britney Spears tank.

COMEDIANS JOIN LAUGH AID: Ray Romano, Iliza Shlesinger, Howie Mandel, Nikki Glaser, Bill Burr, Marc Maron and Patton Oswalt are among those who are set to perform at Laugh Aid on April 4th, a four-hour live stream that will benefit Comedy Gives Back’s coronavirus relief fund.

EVANGELINE LILLY’S ANTI-ISOLATION STANCE WORRIES FRIENDS: Maggie Grace, Evangeline Lilly’s Lost co-star commented on her anti-isolation Instagram post amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 36-year-old wrote: “Hey there, I read your pre-edit post and I find it concerning. There’s no need to panic, but at the same time this is about all of us- the vulnerable, the immunocompromised, older folks. Sure, it’s a free country, but how about choosing to exercise some of that wonderful freedom to have some compassion, trust the extensive science here and not overwhelm [the] health system.” Grace continued, “No doctor should have to choose which patients get life saving care and which patients get sent home to die- the sort of triage that is happening in Italy right now.” After seeing Lilly’s post, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner also urged anti-isolationists to not be “stupid.”