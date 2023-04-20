Celebrity Gossip: George Clooney, Rosie O’Donnell, Vanessa Lachey + More!

PRPhotos.com

MARK WAHLBERG AND JOHNNY DEPP PASSED ON 'OCEAN'S 11': Some major stars wish they hadn’t turned down the opportunity to appear in Steven Soderberg’s Ocean’s 11. George Clooney said during a TCM Film Festival conversation with the director, “Some very famous people told us to f**k right off. Mark Wahlberg, Johnny Depp. There were others. They regret it now. I regret doing f***ing Batman.” Variety also reports that they got Julia Roberts to join the cast by sending a script along with a $20 bill.

KYLE RICHARDS HASN'T SEEN LISA RINNA SINCE SEASON 12 OF RHOBH WRAPPED: Kyle Richards hasn’t seen Lisa Rinna since they wrapped Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The actress told Page Six that the two “had sort of a falling outlast season” after Rinna made some unsavory accusations about the acress’s half-sister, Kathy Hilton. Richards added, “I haven’t seen her, but we’ve sent each other text messages and DMs.”

KEVIN McHALE REGRETS NOT TELLING CORY MONTEITH HE WAS A GOOD ACTOR: Kevin McHale says he regrets not telling Glee co-star Cory Monteith what a good actor he was. He and Jenna Uskowitz revisited the Fox series’ Season 1 finale on the most recent episode of the rewatch podcast, And That’s What You REALLY Missed. McHale told his co-host, “What pisses me off is he was such a good actor and I don't think we necessarily told him that enough.” He added, “This whole episode, I was just floored by cory. So good. It’s ridiculous.” Monteith died of a heroin overdose in 2013.

VANESSA LACHEY SENDS 'LOVE IS BLIND' STAR FLOWERS: Vanessa Lachey sent Love Is Blind star Paul Peden a bouquet of red roses following the show’s Season 4 reunion. Peden accused the Netflix host of taking sides when he said that he dumped his ex-fiance Micah Lussier because he couldn’t see her as a mother.

BRIDGET FONDA IS ENJOYING 'BEING A CIVILIAN': Bridget Fonda has no plans to return to acting. In video obtained by the Daily Mail, the 59-year-old Single White Female star told a paparazzo that she has no plans to return to Hollywood, adding, “It’s too nice being a civilian.”

ROSIE O'DONNELL WILL NEVER DO 'THE VIEW' AGAIN: Rosie O’Donnell never wants to do The View again. She recently revealed on the podcast, Now What? With Brook Shields, that appearing on the talk show was “not the best use of my talent to get in a show where I have to argue and defend basic principles of humanity and kindness.” She added, “It was not something I would ever do again.”