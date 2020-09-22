Celebrity Gossip: GOT, Denise Richards, Tarek El Moussa and More!

PRPhotos.com

GOT STAR MAY MISS SON’S BIRTH DUE TO COVID: Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson is hoping for good news as he awaits the birth of his son. The Game of Thrones alum shared that he is finishing up a quarantine after coming into contact with someone who had COVID. He wrote on IG: “If I am positive it will mean a further 14-day quarantine. Unfortunately this means there is a chance I will miss the birth of my son and unable to be beside my wife to support her as she gives birth and welcomes him to the world.”

CHRIS ROCK TALKS LEARNING DISORDER: Chris Rock was diagnosed at age 55 with a learning disorder that makes it tough for him to pick up on non-verbal cues. He tells The Hollywood Reporter that the issue may be partially to blame for his split in 2016 from Malaak Compton after 20 years of marriage. He said: “Any time someone would respond to me in a negative way, I’d think, ‘Whatever, they’re responding to something that has to do with who they think I am.’ Now, I’m realizing it was me. A lot of it was me.”

DENISE RICHARDS TALKS RHOBH: Denise Richards is opening up after news broke that she will not return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “I had a great first season. The second season was challenging,” the 49-year-old actress said on The Real on Monday, September 21. “I just thought it was the right time for me to go and to just keep focusing on the other projects that I have. I had a great time. I will always be a fan and I will continue to support the show.” Richards also said she’d consider returning to reality TV. “Absolutely. Never say never,” the former It’s Complicated star said. “I love that things have changed.”

TAREK EL MOUSSA IS LOVING LIFE: As his ex Christina Anstead shares the news that she and her husband Ant are splitting a year after welcoming their son Hudson, Tarek El Moussa posted about his fabulous life. The Flipping 101 host wrote of his “dream life” with Selling Sunset star and fiancé Heather Rae Young, “I’m just so excited about life!! I’m in love, I’m engaged, Flipping 101 is on the air and Flip or Flop is on the way. I’m telling you…it’s possible to accomplish those things you have been dreaming of! I dreamed of this life and I got it by believing I could do it and working my tail off!! If there is something you want just go for it! I’m yelling at you to chase your dreams!”

WENDY WILLIAMS IS BACK: Wendy Williams returned to her eponymous talk show Monday, showing off a 25-pound weight-loss. “Food became disgusting to me,” she explained. “I was cooking at first and it was all good, I was shoveling stuff in my mouth.” But then when she knew she was headed to the doctor’s office, and she lost even more weight than she thought. “I haven’t weighed this little since high school,” she recalled. “I feel really good, but I’m just alone in my romance.” She finalized her divorce from Kevin Hunter at the beginning of the year.

TEDDI MELLENCAMP AXED? Teddi Mellencamp is on the chopping block after three seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to The Daily Mail. The insider said: “She is boring and stale and does not offer anything to the franchise with her robotic and staged delivery when interacting with the other cast members. The issue is, the other cast members don’t particularly like her and beyond Kyle Richards no one is friends with her.”