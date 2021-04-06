Celebrity Gossip: Guillermo Del Toro, Khloe Kardashian, Bridgerton and More!

PRPhotos.com

GUILLERMO DEL TORO OVERCOMES PLAGIARISM CLAIM: Guillermo del Toro has won a copyright suit filed against him claiming The Shape of Water infringed on the work of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Paul Zindel. A spokesperson for Searchlight (one of the co-defendants) released the following statement: “David Zindel, the son of Paul Zindel, author of Let Me Hear You Whisper, acknowledges, based on confidential information obtained during the litigation process, that his claims of plagiarism are unfounded. He acknowledges Guillermo del Toro as the true creator of The Shape of Water. Any similarity between the two works is coincidental.” The suit was filed in February of 2018.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN WORKS TO TAKE DOWN UNFLATTERING SHOT: Khloé Kardashian‘s team is working tirelessly to get what they see as an unflattering shot of her taken down. “The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, said in a statement. “Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

BRIDGERTON RECRUITS FOUR NEWBIES: Netflix is welcoming Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch, and Rupert Young for the second season of the mega-hit Bridgerton, Variety reports. This comes after fans learned that Regé-Jean Page will not return.

ADDISON RAE TELLS PAPARAZZI WHERE SHE IS: Like old-school celebs of yore, social media star Addison Rae tells the paparazzi of her whereabouts in a bid for free publicity, Page Six reports.

JOHN TRAVOLTA SHARES RARE PIC OF DAUGHTER: John Travolta celebrated his daughter Ella‘s 21st birthday with a rare photo of her. “Happy 21st birthday to the most beautiful, kind, human being and artist I know,” Travolta captioned the picture. “Your dad adores you!”