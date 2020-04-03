Celebrity Gossip: Gwyneth Paltrow, Lori Loughlin, Teresa Giudice and More!

PRPhotos.com

GWYNETH PALTROW AND BRAD FALCHUK TALK CORONAVIRUS STRESS: Quarantining together is challenging, even if you have a vast manse, a la Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Fulchuk. In a YouTube video titled "How Do You Find Intimacy in Uncertain Times?" the pair get real with Michaela Boehm, an intimacy and sexuality expert. Paltrow says her kids, Moses, 13, and Apple, 15, are struggling too: "We're really lucky we have a really solid relationship, but we're also in the house with the kids and it's pretty close quarters. And you know, I think we all feel, especially my teenagers right now, are feeling really pent in — especially Apple, who is a really social creature." She continues: "We're really following the strict guidelines so she's not able to see people she usually sees, so it gets fractious in moments. And there's definitely tension within the household and we have the added dynamic of step-parent, and I think there is quite a lot of stress that comes from trying to recalibrate to this new normal and new level of proximity."

LORI LOUGHLIN MOVES TO HAVE CHARGES DISMISSED: Attorneys for Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli and 12 other defendants continue to press a Massachusetts federal judge to dismiss the charges against them. They are, as many will recall, facing decades behind bars if convicted of bribing college admissions teams in a bid to get their kids into college. Loughlin, Giannulli and six other parents are scheduled to stand trial in October 2020.

TERESA GIUDICE SAYS FATHER IS NOT DOING WELL: Teresa Giudice hit up Instagram to ask fans to pray for her father, Giacinto Gorga. "At this trying time, I'm graciously asking for any extra prayers, good vibes, love….Please send my father's way," The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wrote via the social network. "My father is struggling and my girls and I need him, we need his love, his presence & his strength. #ThePowerofPrayers." She didn’t get into specifics, but her father has been struggling with health issues for months.

KARLIE KLOSS TALKS MARRIAGE: Project Runway host Karlie Kloss is loving her marriage to Joshua Kushner, she tells Diane Von Furstenberg on her podcast InCharge. She said: "I absolutely met, married and am madly in love with my soulmate. He is truly my partner. He is my partner in life. He is my best friend. He is my other half. I didn't know that I could love someone in this kind of way and I feel like I've almost grown up with him. I met him when I was 19 and I think there's s lot of growing into myself that I still was doing when I first met him and still am to this day."

SLY STALLONE IS A TIGER: Sylvester Stallone and his family have Tiger King fever, he revealed in hilarious clips on social media. With more time on their hands, the 73-year-old, his wife Jennifer Flavin and their three daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, dressed up as subjects of the Netflix documentary.

KARINA SMIRNOFF GIVES BIRTH: Dancing With the Stars alum Karina Smirnoff, 42, has welcomed her first child. Smirnoff and her baby son are doing well, a source tells People. She has not shared the identity of the baby’s father, or his name.