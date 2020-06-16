Celebrity Gossip: Hannah Brown, Kylie Jenner, Faith Stowers and More!

PRPhotos.com

HANNAH BROWN RESCUES MAN IN RAFTING MISHAP: Bachelorette Hannah Brown pulled a man to safety after his raft flipped over in Tennessee. Brown was on the water Ocoee Paddleboarding & Watersports with her family when she saw a man in distress. His girlfriend shared on social media: “She was on the river with us our raft flipped and her and her family were on the trip with us she ended up pulling my bf onto their raft after the current took him. I didn't know who she was but her mom said she had just won DWTS and that she was the bachelorette!” The woman also clarified, “I was being dramatic when I said drowning. He wasn't suffocating or anything just being taken downstream and she pulled him onto their raft!” Footage of Brown’s heroic moves were posted on @quintnugget’s Instagram Monday.

KYLIE AND TRAVIS FOCUSED ON CO-PARENTING: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are focused on “being co-parents,” despite a weekend spotting of them out and about in L.A., People reports. The insider spills: “Kylie and Travis get along. They enjoy hanging out with the same people. And they obviously spend a lot of time together with Stormi. Being co-parents seems to be working out better for them than being in a romantic relationship.”

FAITH STOWERS DECLINED TO CHAT WITH STASSI SCHROEDER POST-APOLOGY: Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute wanted to apologize to Faith Stowers directly after they were criticized for calling the cops on her for a crime she didn’t commit. But Stowers was not in the mood for a reunion with her former Vanderpump Rules castmates, an insider told Page Six. In a public apology, Doute said: “Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her. It never was my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I’m ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”

SPONGEBOB IS GAY: It’s true. There has long been a debate about SpongeBob Squarepants’ sexuality, and now, Nickelodeon seemed to confirm his status with a tweet that showed SpongeBob with trans star Michael D Cohen and the bisexual The Legend of Korra character Avator Korra, writing: “Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community.”

ANNA WINTOUR ICED FIRST BLACK COVER STAR: Supermodel Beverly Johnson did not get a warm welcome at Vogue, her former publicist James Hester told Page Six. Johnson made history as the first black cover model, but Wintour still didn’t want to invite her to the magazine’s 100th anniversary party in 1992. “Beverly made history as the first African American model to grace the cover of Vogue and they refused to invite her. It was a momentous occasion and obviously a huge moment in Beverly’s life. They kept saying, ‘We’ll get back to you’. So, I had to get creative. I was working with C&C Music Factory and they were huge at the time, producing for Mariah Carey. I made a deal that they would dj for free and “Deeper Love” singer Deborah Cooper would perform in exchange for coverage in the magazine,” Hester told Page Six. “Anna Wintour gets the message, and I deliver them. I go back and I make another deal and said, Beverly Johnson would really love to be invited, and they finally agreed.”