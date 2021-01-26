Celebrity Gossip: Harry Potter, Kourtney Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow and More!

PRPhotos.com

LIVE ACTION HARRY POTTER IN THE WORKS: Harry Potter is set for the small screen at HBO Max. Execs at WarnerMedia have been in talks with potential writers, according to reports. The deals are in the very early stages. HBO Max, Warner and J.K. Rowling control the rights to Harry Potter. Films grossed more than $7 billion.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN’S FAM IS HERE FOR TRAVIS BARKER ROMANCE: A source tells People that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s romance has gotten her family’s approval. “He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad,” says the source. “Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet.” Kardashian shares three children with Scott Disick, and Barker shares three kids with Shanna Moakler.

GWYNETH PALTROW TOASTS EX: Gwyneth Paltrow proved, once again, that she is still besties with her ex Chris Martin. She hit up IG to comment on a throwback video he put up, writing: “Awwwww, lil baby daddy.” The pair were married for a decade and share Apple, 16, and Moses, 14.

KATE HUDSON TALKS RIFT WITH FATHER: Kate Hudson is opening up about her relationship with her family. Speaking to Willie Geist on Sunday Today, she said of her estranged father Bill Hudson: “I think that estrangement is unfortunately quite common. I think it's important for people to talk about that. Sometimes we need a little bit of talk and humor to move us into places where we can heal some of the wounds.” She said, “It's a 41-year-old issue,” saying that while she has a “great family,” which includes her mother's longtime love Kurt Russell, not having a relationship with her dad has had a lasting impact on her. “I have a great family, I have a beautiful mother, I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life, but it doesn't take away from the fact that we didn't know our dad. People sometimes need to hear that they're not alone in that.”