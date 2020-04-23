Celebrity Gossip: Heather Locklear, Tom Selleck, Prince Louis and More!

PRPhotos.com

HEATHER LOCKLEAR CELEBRATES SOBRIETY: Heather Locklear celebrated one year sober on Instagram, writing: “Hugs will come later!” She also shared a quote from Maya Angelou: “I’ve learned that no matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow. I’ve learned that you can tell a lot about a person by the way he/she handles these three things: a rainy day, lost luggage, and tangled Christmas tree lights. I’ve learned that regardless of your relationship with your parents, you’ll miss them when they’re gone from your life. I’ve learned that making a ‘living’ is not the same thing as making a ‘life.'”

TOM SELLECK TALKS FAME: Tom Selleck spent much of her life as a public figure, but has never felt comfortable with fame, he tells People. The 75-year-old admits that he’s a “private person” and has “always treasured the balance between work and time with my family. It’s always about them.” He and Julie have been married for 33 years.

PRINCE LOUIS TURNS 2: Prince Louis is celebrating his second birthday today (Thursday). His April 23rd birth date is also patriotic, as it’s St. George’s Day, England’s national day. He will most likely be celebrating his second birthday with his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton and his big bro Prince George and big sister Princess Charlotte in quarantine.

SHIRLEY KNIGHT DIES AT 83: Shirley Knight, the actress and darling of Tennessee Williams who received multiple Oscar nominations, has died at age 83. She appeared in The Dark at the Top of the Stairs and Sweet Bird of Youth.

SCHEANA SHAY CALLS THE PAPARAZZI ON HERSELF: Scheana Shay is copping to calling the paparazzi on herself. The Vanderpump Rules star told Andy Cohen: “Sometimes I have, yes. “This woman reached out to me in Palm Springs, to ask if she could paparazzi me outside a Walmart. And I’m like, ‘Do I do it just to make the joke?’ To be like, ‘Yup, I called her!'”