Celebrity Gossip: Heidi Klum, Sharon Stone, Joe Exotic + More!

HEIDI KLUM SHARES THE ADVICE SHE GAVE HER DAUGHTER: Heidi Klum recently shared the advice she gave her 17-year old daughter who is following in her footsteps. The supermodel told People, "I said to her, at the end of the day you have to be happy with yourself. And don't do anything you don't want to do. It's okay to say no. You don't always have to please people. But I'm always with Leni. And she has a very good head on her shoulders." Leni Klum has already landed the covers of Vogue German and Glamour Germany.

'BASIC INSTINCT' DIRECTOR REFUTES SHARON STONE'S CLAIMS ABOUT THAT FAMOUS SCENE: Basic Instinct director Paul Verhoeven refuted Sharon Stone’s claim that he tricked her into flashing the camera during the film’s most notorious scene. He told Variety in an interview published on Wednesday (July 7th), “She knew exactly what we were doing. I told her it was based on a story of a woman that I knew when I was a student who did the crossing of her legs without panties regularly at parties. When my friend told her we could see her vagina, she said, 'Of course, that’s why I do it.' Then Sharon and I decided to do a similar sequence.” According to Stone’s memoir, she removed her underwear to shoot the scene because of a lighting issue but no frontal nudity was supposed to appear in the film.

JOE EXOTIC'S ESTRANGED HUSBAND HAS A NEW MAN: Joe Exotic’s estranged husband appears to have moved on. Dillon Passage introduced the world to his new boyfriend, John, in an Instagram post Thursday (July 8th). He wrote, "I’ve planned on keeping my relationship private for personal reasons but lately I’ve been having a hard time dealing with things happening in my life and John has been my rock and helping me get through it all.” Passage had announced earlier this year that he planned to leave the Tiger King star after more than three years of marriage.

SPENCER PRATT SAYS 'THE HILLS' STARS ARE THE 'WORST': Spencer Pratt says that the stars of The Hills: New Beginnings are the “worst people ever.” The 37-year-old reality star was responding to a fan’s tweet on Wednesday (July 7th) when he made the bold claim. A fan asked if any of them had apologized for “how they treated” him and his wife, Heidi Montag. Pratt replied, "no, they’re the worst people ever.” He also wrote “Big Facts” in response to the fan’s claim that his castmates were just jealous of his following.