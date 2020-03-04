Celebrity Gossip: Hilary Duff, Lori Loughlin, Jessica Biel and More!

PRPhotos.com

HILARY DUFF TALKS PLANET-FRIENDLY LESSONS: In a cover story for Parents, Hilary Duff discussed how she talks to her kids—Luca, 7, Banks, 1—about the environment. She saws that watching a video of a turtle getting a straw pulled out his nose prompted action. “About three months ago, we stopped buying zip-top plastic bags. At first, washing and prepping one more thing seems impossible, but it only takes a little extra time, and it makes a difference.” They’re also refilling soap bottles, using nontoxic cleaners and substituting plastic produce bags with containers. “We're explaining to Luca why we do all this, and he's getting more involved,” Duff shared with the magazine. “And honestly, he gets a little heartbroken. It's sad.”

JUDGE ORDERS USC TO COUGH UP COLLEGE ADMISSIONS INFO: A judge in the college admissions scandal says that the University of Southern California has been covering up its preference for VIPs and their children, TMZ reports, lending credence to Lori Loughlin‘s lawyers’ claims. USC is being ordered to turn over unredacted documents in the case. Loughlin’s attorneys have been arguing that USC gives preference to so-called “side door” applicants, a.k.a. applicants with power and money.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE THROWS JESSICA BIEL A PJ PARTY: The Limetown actress Jessica Biel has turned 38 and to celebrate, husband Justin Timberlake threw her a cute birthday party. Biel shared images from the fest on Instagram, writing: “Celebrating my birthday in style… and by that I mean, in pajamas. Thank you @justintimberlake for throwing my kinda party,” Biel wrote alongside a series of pics with Timberlake, and a towering cake. “And thanks to all of you for the bday wishes!” The pair appear to be on good terms again after a rocky end to 2019, when Timberlake apologized to Biel after photographs of him cozying up to his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright dropped.

THE FANNING SISTERS ARE APPEARING IN FIRST FILM TOGETHER: Elle and Dakota Fanning are appearing together for the first time together since their 2001 film I Am Sam in which Elle played a younger version of Dakota’s character. The new film, The Nightingale, will drop December 25th. Elle, 21, and Dakota, 26, will play on-screen sisters.