Celebrity Gossip: Ilana Glazer, Khloe Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra and More!

ILANA GLAZER WELCOMES BABY: Ilana Glazer reveals that she and her husband David Rooklin have welcomed a baby. She writes on IG: "Been breastfeedin in compression socks for the past 3 weeks, hbu?" The pair married in February of 2017.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN USES GYM AS THERAPY: Khloe Kardashian hit up IG Stories Sunday, explaining: "I missed days last week due to just having such a busy work week, and I use my workouts as a form of therapy for me and they just help me get my head right. So I'm excited. I feel like I need to get my head right now."

NICK JONAS SENDS PRIYANKA CHOPRA BIRTHDAY LOVE: Nick Jonas sent his wife Priyanka Chopra birthday love, even though she’s without him in London. He shared a shot of her as an adult as a kiddo, writing: "Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you.” She shared her on birthday thoughts, writing: "This was a quiet birthday but the lesson I have learnt as I step into the next year is everyday is a joy. And I will always seek it. Thank you to for all your good wishes and constant support. Thank you @nickjonas for making this bday so special even tho you weren’t here. Thx @cavanaughjames @divya_jyoti @tialouwho for being my bday weekend buddies!"

CELEBRITY IOU GETS PREMIERE DATE: Ant Anstead’s new show Celebrity IOU: Joyride, which is where he met current love Renee Zellweger, will drop on Discovery+ Monday, August 23. Guest stars include Zellweger, James Marsden, Octavia Spencer, Danny Trejo and Tony Hawk.