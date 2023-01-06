Celebrity Gossip: Ireland Baldwin, Jeremy Renner + Whitney Carson!

PRPhotos.com

IRELAND BALDWIN MAY BE HAVING A GIRL: Ireland Baldwin appears to be having a baby girl. She referred to the unborn baby using female pronouns in a recent Instagram Story where the model said, “If one more person asks me to send a picture of my bump to them, I’m going to lose my mind. Because I don’t have one. My child is so deeply nestled in there, and I’m tall, and there’s just a lot of room for her in there.”

WHITNEY CARSON IS HAVING ANOTHER BABY BOY: Whitney Carson has another baby boy on the way. The Dancing with the Stars pro revealed the sex of her second child in an Instagram video on Wednesday (January 4th). She and husband Carson McAllister are already parents to 2-year-old Leo.

JESSICA BATTEN IS EXPECTING: Love Is Blind alum Jessica Batten and her husband Ben McGrath are expecting their first child together. She wrote on Instagram Thursday (January 5th), “New Year, Same Me, New Mom!” The news comes about four months after the couple eloped at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California.

JEREMY RENNER POSTS VIDEO FROM THE ICU: Jeremy Renner has his family by his side in the ICU following last weekend’s snowplow accident. An Instagram story posted Thursday (January 5th), shows the Hawkeye star getting a scalp massage from his sister in a video captioned, “ICU SPA MOMENT TO LIFT MY SPIRITS. Thank you mama. Thank you sister. Thank all for you for your love.”