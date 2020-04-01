Celebrity Gossip: Irina Shayk, Michelle Money, Suzanne Somers and More!

PRPhotos.com

IRINA SHAYK + VITO SCHNABEL: Irina Shayk is sparking romance rumors with Vito Schnabel following her split from Bradley Cooper and brief rumors of a reunion. The model and art dealer were spotted out and about in NYC. The 34-year-old was seen entering his apartment. Both were wearing medical masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

MICHELLE MONEY SAYS DAUGHTER’S BRAIN SURGERY WENT ‘GREAT’: Bachelor alum Michelle Money says her daughter Brielle, 15, is doing “great” after brain surgery. On Monday, Brielle had a skateboarding accident. Posting a shot of Brielle taken before the accident, Money wrote: “We have so much fun together! She is my favorite human! I can’t wait to hear her laugh again! Surgery went great. Her numbers are in a really good place. Two more days to let the brain swell up and monitor until taking her off of sedation to see what we find. Thank you again for the prayers. You will never know.”

SUZANNE SOMERS WANTS TO POSE NUDE FOR PLAYBOY: Suzanne Somers, 73, shares that she is hoping to celebrate her 75th birthday in 2021 by posing nude for Playboy (again). After gracing the magazine’s cover in the 1980s, she tells Access Hollywood: “I would like Annie Leibovitz to shoot me nude for Playboy for my 75th birthday.”

ZACH BRAFF AND DONALD FAISON ANNOUNCE PODCAST: Scrubs alums Zach Braff and Donald Faison have announced that they are set to produce a weekly podcast together titled Fake Doctors, Real Friends. “There was a lot of interest from you, our amazing fans,” said Braff in an Instagram Live stream with Faison. “We’re going to put it out every single week. We’re going to talk about our lives and goof around.” He added that he and Faison wrote the “fire” theme song with Charlie Puth.