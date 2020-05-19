Celebrity Gossip: Jade Roper, Geno Silva, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and More!

PRPhotos.com

JADE ROPER IS PREGNANT WITH NO. 3: Jade Roper is expecting a third child with husband Tanner Tolbert. She shared on Instagram: “It feels so good to be able to finally talk about this pregnancy! If you noticed I haven’t been on social media much the past couple of months, it’s because I was dealing with terrible nausea and fatigue, on top of taking care of two kiddos during a pandemic.” She added: “I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers. We are beyond happy to love another baby, to give Emmy and Brooks another sibling and to have our children be so close! #partyof5 #babynumber3.”

GENO SILVA DIES: Geno Silva, best known for playing the assassin who killed Al Pacino’s Tony Montana in Scarface, has died at age 72. His family said that he died May 9th of complications from dementia. He appeared in more than 100 films and TV shows, including Tequila Sunrise, Mulholland Drive and A Man Apart.

KIM ZOLCIAK-BIERMANN TALKS BOTOX: Everyone’s priorities are shifting during the coronavirus pandemic, but Kim Zolciak-Biermann says she is still finding time for Botox and lip fillers. On Sunday, she appeared on Watch What Happens Live and responded to host Andy Cohen’s questions about whether she was going without: "Brielle and I both were her first," she said of returning to her doc as soon as Atlanta opened up. "She did my Botox and touched up my lips a little bit."

DAVID ARQUETTE SET FOR SCREAM REBOOT: David Arquette is set to reprise his role as Sheriff Dewey Riley in a Scream relaunch. "I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new," he said in a statement. "Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy."

JAMIE OTIS CHANGES SON’S NAME: Married at First Sight duo Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner have renamed their son. Otis explained on Instagram: "We felt kind of pressured to make a decision on what his name was going to be because I wanted to bond with him. I really think you do bond a little bit better. I don't know. I did with [our daughter] Gracie anyways knowing her name. And then, like, when you have a baby inside you and you just call it 'baby boy,' I don't know, it doesn't feel as, like, a connection." They chose Hayes initially, but then: "The first time I looked at him, I almost called him Hendrix." Hendrix it is!