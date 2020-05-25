Celebrity Gossip: Jaime King, Dakota Johnson, Meghan Markle and More!

PRPhotos.com

JAIME KING & KYLE NEWMAN SPLIT GETS UGLY: Earlier this month, Jaime King filed for divorce, which included a domestic violence petition accusing her estranged husband Kyle Newman of verbal and emotional abuse. King also said that Newman was withholding her sons James, 6, and Leo, 4, from her. He is hitting back, claiming she is a “chronic drug addict and alcoholic” who “refuses to acknowledge that she has a problem, let alone seek meaningful treatment for such problem.” He alleges that she used opiates while pregnant and that Leo was born addicted. Newman says that he and 14 friends staged an intervention in January, but that problems continued. King was granted a restraining order, but her claim in court docs that he kidnapped their kids was denied.

DAKOTA JOHNSON ON HER GRANDMOTHER TIPP HEDREN: Dakota Johnson’s grandmother Tippi Hendren, a screen legend in her own right, is also an animal lover and activist, Johnson says on The Graham Norton Show. The 30-year-old says her 90-year-old grandmother lives with tigers and lions: “She has 13 or 14. There used to be like 60 cats, and now there’s just a couple.” Hedren, who is most noted for her role in the classic Hitchcock film The Birds, began rescuing exotic cats in 1971 and founded the Roar Foundation in 1983 to “educate the public about the dangers of private ownership of exotic animals.”

PRINCE HARRY FORCED MEGXIT: Prince Harry was the one pushing for Megxit, not his wife Meghan Markle, as many assume, sources tell The Sun. “That word ‘Megxit’ in particular has always angered Prince Harry. It gives the impression that the decision to walk away from the Royal Family was Meghan’s,” a source told the British tabloid. “The reality is Harry drove that decision. The book will make that clear and explain why it had to happen.” The pair are looking for a house in L.A. and are set for the release of the tell-all bio by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie. The pair cooperated with the authors on Finding Freedom, which is set to hit bookshelves in August.

BRYCE DALLAS GRADUATES: It took 21 years, but actress Bryce Dallas Howard has graduated from New York University. She shared the good news on Instagram, writing: “I am so overcome with joy to share that I have officially graduated from NYU!! I first enrolled in undergrad in ’99, then took a leave of absence to start working as an actor, so this has been 21 years in the making!”

JULIA FOX IS WRITING A MEMOIR: Uncut Gems star Julia Fox is writing a memoir amid quarantine. She told Page Six: “I just started in quarantine, only the first chapter but it’s long, and I’m about to rework it and everything. I want to kind of change it a little bit, just the structure and overall composition. The 30-year-old continued: “Quarantine has given me the chance to kind of look inward and be a little more introspective and kind of remember who I am and what I always wanted to do before I got sidetracked. I feel like for writers this time has been like a godsend because we can just stay home and write and not like feel weird about it. Writing can be a solitary experience. That’s where I feel most comfortable.”