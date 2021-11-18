Celebrity Gossip: Jake Gyllenhaal, Travis Barker, Jennifer Lawrence + More!

PRPhotos.com

JAKE GYLLENHAAL'S RUMORED CAT COMES TO HIS DEFENSE: Jake Gyllenhaal’s rumored cat, Ms. Fluffle Stilt Skin, has spoken out about the backlash her alleged owner has faced since the release of Red (Taylor’s Version). The cat wrote on Instagram Tuesday (Nov. 16th), “MEOUCH – y’all need to clam down and stop cyber bullying.” Although Gyllenhaal has never admitted to owning Ms. Fluffle Stilt Skin, he did admit to Yahoo in 2019 that he knew the feisty feline. https://www.instagram.com/p/CWV_MknJMO7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

JENNIFER LAWRENCE ACCIDENTALLY INHALED NOSE RING: Jennifer Lawrence admitted to Vanity Fair that she accidentally inhaled her nose right multiple times while filming Don’t Look Up for Netflix. The 31-year-old actress told the outlet Tuesday (Nov. 16th), “And the nose rings…one just kind of hangs in; one is a magnet. And many, many times I accidentally inhaled said magnet and had to spit it out in front of Leonardo DiCaprio.” The film which also stars Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Mark Rylance and Cate Blanchett streams on December 24th.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN GIVES TRAVIS BARKER HIS 'DREAM CAR': Travis Barker showed off his birthday gift from Kourtney Kardashian on Wednesday (Nov. 17th). When the Blink 182 drummer turned 46 on Nov. 14th, the reality star celebrated by giving her fiancé a 1987 Buick Grand National Regal GNX. Barker shared a series of pictures of the car on Instagram, writing, "When your dream girl gets you your dream car." “https://www.instagram.com/p/CWZMKY8PBEw/

SALMA HAYAK THINGS LADY GAGA HAS HOT PARENTS: According to Salma Hayek, Lady Gaga has hot parents. The Eternals star told the singer on E! News' Daily Pop Wednesday (Nov. 17th), "Your mom is hot…She's so beautiful! By the way, your dad is hot too."