Celebrity Gossip: James Charles, Zac Efron, Emilia Clarke and More!

YOUTUBE TAKES ACTION: James Charles’ account has been temporarily demonetized by YouTube after he admitted he sent sexually explicit messages to two underage boys who he says he thought were 18. No word yet on how long the channel, which has 25.5 million subscribers, will be demonetized. Morphe cosmetics also recently cut ties with Charles.

ZAC EFRON AND VANESSA VALLADARES ARE DONE: The High School Musical star Zac Efron has broken up with his Australian girlfriend Vanessa Valladares after a 10-month relationship. The 33-year-old actor met the 25-year-old when she was working at the Byron Bay General Store in New South Wales. She quit her job to hang with him and was photographed all over Australia as he worked on film projects.

EMILIA CLARKE JOINS MARVEL SERIES: Emilia Clarke is in final talks to join Marvel’s Secret Invasion, a new series set for Disney+. She would join the previously reported cast Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Olivia Colman.

MARK WAHLBERG TOASTS LATE MOTHER: Mark Wahlberg is honoring his mother Alma Wahlberg, after her death. He posted throwbacks with himself, his wife Rhea Durham and their four kids, sitting with Alma, who died at age 78 after suffering with dementia. “Miss you grandma,” he wrote.