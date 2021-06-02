Celebrity Gossip: Jamie Foxx, Ben Affleck, Romy Walthill and More!

PRPhotos.com

JAMIE FOXX’S JOB: Not acting. Jamie Foxx and model daughter Corinne Foxx work together on Fox’s Beat Shazam, and to Corinne, Jamie is hardly just a colleague. "He's still gyrating and doing it all," she laughed. "When it comes to embarrassing her, that's my job," Jamie noted.

NO DOUBT: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were photographed heading out together Monday night, leaving no doubt that the former fiances are back on. They hit up Wolfgang Puck’s new restaurant at the Pendry hotel in West Hollywood, according to Page Six.

ROMY WALTHALL DIES: Romy Walthall, a star known for her roles in films like Face/Off and Camp Nowhere, has died at age 57. She died in L.A. after experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. She is survived by her son Morgan Krantz and her daughter Isabella Israel.

HEATHER THOMSON TALKS RHONY: Heather Thomson tried to return to The Real Housewives of New York City for season 13, but after a weekend at Ramona Singer’s home in the Hamptons, she decided it wasn’t for her. "I get 24 hours in the day, just like you do and just like everybody else does," she tells ET over video chat. "When it came to deciding how I wanted to spend that 24 hours after that weekend, it was pretty easy for me to decide it wasn't with the girls."

ZACKERY TORRES COMES OUT AS TRANS: Dance Moms star Zackery Torres has announced that they are transgender. They said on TikTok: “I’m transitioning. That means I’m transgender if you didn’t know. My pronouns are they/she, which means that they or she are totally fine, and I’m just hopping on here to tell you that I’m going to be posting more on TikTok and I’m excited about it!”