Celebrity Gossip: Jane Fonda, Jenna Dewan, RHOBH and More!

JANE FONDA MOVES CLIMATE RALLIES TO L.A.: Jane Fonda has moved her star-studded climate protests to L.A. from D.C. as she returns to work on Grace and Frankie. She has been running the protests, which are aimed to bring attention to climate change, since October of 2019. A the first Fire Drill Friday rally, the 82-year-old activist was joined by Joaquin Phoenix, Rainn Wilson and Bonnie Wright. Previous participants include Lily Tomlin, Rosanna Arquette, Gloria Steinem, Sam Waterston, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Martin Sheen and more.

JENNA DEWAN FILES TO REMOVE CHANNING TATUM’S LAST NAME: Jenna Dewan is moving on! Following her divorce from Channing Tatum, Dewan filmed to legally restore her name to “Jenna Lee Dewan,” excising Tatum’s last name. The news comes after Tatum and Dewan officially reached a custody agreement regarding their 6-year-old daughter Everly. The pair are sharing legal custody. Dewan is currently expecting her second child with Steve Kazee.

GARCELLE BEAUVAIS ON JOINING RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais tells E! she is “feeling great” about her debut on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Speaking of being the show’s first black cast member, she said: “It's about time. I mean, we're in every zip code, are we not? So, hello!”

KEVIN CONWAY DIES AT 77: Kevin Conway, best known for his roles in Gettysburg, Thirteen Days and Star Trek, has died at age 77.

HEIDI KLUM DUBBED ‘WHITE WOMAN’: Heidi Klum said she was the subject of backlash after defending America’s Got Talent amid claims the show ousted Gabrielle Union for voicing concerns over a toxic workplace. The model told Page Six: “A lot of people got mad at me. I was called, for example, ‘a white woman.’ I think it is important for everyone to speak their truth. I think that when there is a story, it should be told. I had a different story.”