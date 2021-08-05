Celebrity Gossip: Jennifer Aniston, Jane Fonda, Kristen Bell + More!

PRPhotos.com

ROBERT HERJAVEC RESCUES BLACKHAWKS GOALIE: Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec rescued Chicago Blackhawks goalie Tom Lawson in his family on Lake Joseph in Ontario, Canada. The hockey player’s boat ran out of gas when the shark road up on his jet ski. Herjavec was able to tow them safely back to land.

JENNIFER ANISTON AND HARRY STYLES HAVE THE SAME TASTE IN SUITS: Jennifer Aniston can be seen in the September Issue of InStyle wearing the same Gucci suit that Harry Styles wore to the 2021 Brit Awards in May. The Friends alum posted a side by side to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (August 4th) with the caption, "Just call me Harriet Styles."

JANE FONDA CONSIDERED RUNNING FOR CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR: Jane Fonda considered running for California governor in this year’s recall election. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Grace and Frankie star, who spent much of her life active in politics, ultimately decided to support Gavin Newsom, who is trying to retain his seat in the September 14th recall election.

KRISTEN BELL DOESN'T BATHE HER KIDS UNTIL THEY STINK: Kristen Bell recently admitted that she and husband Dax Shepard don’t bathe their children until they start to smell. Bell told hosts of The View, “I’m a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up.”

KYLE RICHARDS CALLED 911 FOR BEE STINGS: Kyle Richards called 911 last week after being attacked by a swarm of bees in her backyard. The call revealed that the Real Housewives star, who is allergic to bee stings, could not figure out how to work her Epi-Pen. A dispatcher can be heard telling her to twist the cap off “like it’s a soda” while she frantically screams for help. The Blast reports that Richards is now fully recovered after receiving treatment at a local hospital.

SOLEIL MOON FRYE'S KIDS HAE COVID: Soleil Moon Frye is encouraging parents to get their kids tested for COVID-19 after three of her children contracted the virus. According to the Punky Brewster star’s Instagram post, she thought her son only had a cold or a fever before taking him to the doctor. She writes, “I still don't know where my three kids caught this from. All of us that have been around them have tested negative. That is part of the mystery in this, how hard it is often to trace and how easy it is to spread. Please be safe.”