Celebrity Gossip: Jennifer Garner, Olivia Munn, Jojo Siwa + More!

JENNIFER GARNER SPOTTED WITH DIAMOND RING: Jennifer Garner flashed a diamond ring in a recent Instagram Live appearance, fueling rumors that she is engaged to boyfriend John Miller. The actress was talking with her 13 Going On 30 co-star Judy Greer when she took a sip of tea, revealing the massive rock on her left finger. Garner and the CaliBurger CEO have been dating since October 2018 with the exception of a brief split beginning in August 2020.

JOJO SIWA STILL FRIENDS WITH KYLIE PREW: Jojo Siwa confirmed to the This Is Paris podcast that she and girlfriend Kylie Prew have broken up. The Dancing with The Stars contestant told Paris Hilton that her hectic schedule led to the split, but the two have remained close. She said, “We’re both so young—she’s 17, I’m 18, and we are literally best friends. And I would take a bullet for her, and I know she would do the same for me. We just—literally, right person, wrong time.”

PAUL NEWMAN'S UNFINISHED MEMOIR TO BE PUBLISHED: Paul Newman’s unfinished memoir will be published by Alfred A. Knopf next fall. According to the publisher, the manuscript was recently discovered in the Connecticut home where Newman’s wife Joanne Woodard still lives. The Cool Hand Luke actor started writing the book in the 1980s and addresses such topics as “acting, directing, boyhood, family, fame, Hollywood, Broadway, love, his first marriage, his 50-year marriage to Woodward, drinking, politics, racing, his ultimate ride to stardom, and aging gracefully.” Newman died in 2008.

OLIVIA MUNN 'SCARED' TO HAVE FIRST CHILD: Olivia Munn told Today that she’s “scared” to welcome her first child with John Mulaney. The actress told Hoda Kotb, “I feel good. I feel scared. I feel nervous, and I’m excited. I feel every day the feelings are just rotating through.” Munn added that she’s also “overwhelmed” by the amount of stuff babies need, adding, “I just don’t know how many of each item I need. Like, how many blankets does a baby need?”