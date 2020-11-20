Celebrity Gossip: Jennifer Grey, Marcia Cross, Zendaya and More!

PRPhotos.com

JENNIFER GREY TO KEEP ALL DIRTY DANCING EARNINGS: Jennifer Grey will retail all earnings and residuals from 1987’s Dirty Dancing amid her split from Clark Gregg. According to court docs obtained by Us Weekly, the 60-year-old will also get 50% of Gregg’s royalties from Marvel films like Avengers, Captain America and Iron Man, and his ABC series, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The pair will split the expenses for their daughter Stella, 18, until she is 24.

MARCIA CROSS TALKS CANCER TREATMENT: Desperate Housewives star Marcia Cross went through 28 radiation treatments and two weeks of chemo to treat her anal cancer, and thanks to diligent research, she was prepared for what happened. “I will say that when I had my first chemo treatment, I thought I was doing great. And then out of nowhere, I felt this sting in my lip; it was excruciating. It was from the chemo,” she said. “So I did learn after that to be proactive and get ahead of things because I thought, ‘I don’t need that rinse, or these drugs, or whatever,’ and then I found myself in the thick of it, and I had gastric problems, mouth sores, all the terrible things that can happen with chemotherapy … It’s certainly not fun.” She is now in remission.

ZENDAYA CHANNELS DONYALE LUNA: Zendaya channeled supermodel Donyale Luna on the cover of the 50th anniversary of Essence magazine. The issue honored Black resilience. She said: “I’m incredibly grateful—because without the incredible, iconic people who have graced the cover before me, I wouldn’t be here, standing on the shoulders of giants. To be able to do this cover at this time is really special to me. I also felt very excited that Essence allowed Law Roach and me to be a part of the creative team and do something a little bit different. I had so much fun on this shoot paying homage to Donyale Luna, the first Black supermodel.”

JERSEY SHORE CAST QUARANTINING: The Jersey Shore cast is living in a bubble, plus, to stay safe for a new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Angelina Pivarnick, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Deena Nicole Cortese quarantined together at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas with their significant others while filming. Cast members are loving it. Pauly told Page Six: “I think that’s what’s one cool thing about our show was like, you get to see almost every aspect of it and the parts that you relate to it. Some people grew up with us, so they want to see what it’s like for us right now. What was it actually like in a pandemic? What’s our family like? What’s it like when you bring somebody else into the group? So we get to share that with everybody.” Season 4 airs on Thursdays at 8 pm on MTV.