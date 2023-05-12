Celebrity Gossip: Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, Amber Heard + More!

PRPhotos.com

JENNIFER LOPEZ TALKS MOTHERHOOD: Jennifer Lopez says she didn’t understand a mother’s instinct to protect her kids until she had her own. She told The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of her new film, The Mother, “I remember when I wasn’t a mother, I didn’t understand that at all. I remember apologizing to friends of mine at that time who had kids — I was like, ‘Why don’t you do this and this?’ And then once I had kids, I was like, ‘I’m so sorry; I had no idea."”

KENDALL JENNER AND BAD BUNNY SPOTTED COZYING UP ON VACATION: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted getting cozy on a recent golf outing with friends. According to Us Weekly, the couple was briefly seen together in a TikTok video uploaded by photographer Renell Menrano on Wednesday (May 10th).

AMBER HEARD SPOTTED SIGNING AUTOGRAPHS IN SPAIN: Amber Heard was spotted signing an autograph for a fan in Spain after reportedly giving up on Hollywood life. Page Six reports that the Justice League actress even stopped to pose for a photo with the admirer in Madrid on Thursday (May 11th). Last week, Daily Mail reported that Heard had “quit Hollywood” and moved to Madrid with her 2-year-old daughter Oonagh.

LUPITA NYONGO DEBUTS SHAVED HEAD: Lupita Nyongo debuted her newly shaved head in a selfie on Instagram Wednesday (May 10th). The Black Panther star captioned the snap, “Happy without hair,” before referencing the female warriors in the Marvel series by adding, “Application for the Dora Milaje submitted! 🙅🏿‍♀️”