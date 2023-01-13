Celebrity Gossip: Jeremy Strong, Pam Anderson, Tori Spelling + More!

JEREMY STRONG LIVES IN KENDALL ROY'S CLOTHES: Jeremy Strong recently revealed to W magazine that he picks out and lives in Kendall Roy’s clothes when he’s filming Succession. He told the outlet, “I don’t know if it’s a skill or secret, but fashion is a passion. I pick out all the wardrobe for Kendall Roy, my character in ‘Succession,’ and I live in those clothes when we’re shooting the show. The clothes maketh the man, and aesthetics are so personal.”

PAM ANDERSON HAS NEVER SEEN HER SEX TAPE: Pamela Anderson still hasn’t seen the stolen sex tape that she and Tommy Lee made in 1995. In a preview of an upcoming interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Baywatch alum says, “We were naked all the time and filming each other and being silly, but those tapes were not for anybody else to see, and I’ve not seen it to this day.” She added that having it stolen and released by a disgruntled former employee was “very hurtful.”

TORI SPELLING'S DAUGHTER HOSPITALIZED: Tori Spelling’s daughter is in the hospital. The former Beverly Hills 90210 star shared a photo of her 14-year-old daughter Stella laying in a hospital bed on her Instagram Story Wednesday (January 11th) night. She captioned the photo with, “The hits just keep on coming.” Spelling suffered her own health issues last month and was hospitalized for dizziness and difficulty breathing.

RICK AND MORTY CO-CREATED CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is facing domestic violence charges in Orange County, California. According to Deadline, he is looking at one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. Roiland is facing up to seven years in prison for the incident that allegedly occurred in January 2020.

BEN SAVAGE ENGAGED: Ben Savage is engaged. The Boy Meets World alum announced on Instagram Wednesday (January 11th) that he and his girlfriend, Tessa Angermeier, are getting married. Angermeier showed off her new diamond ring in a snap captioned, “The best is yet to come.”